Fortnite player shows how to ride wildlife using Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters 

Spider-Man's Web-Shooters have soared to the top of every Fortnite player's list as an item to grab. It's a great method to swing across the map, evade enemy fire, and jump in on unsuspecting players.

However, a different use for this Mythic item was discovered by one player who used it to hitchhike on the backs of some Fortnite wildlife. Wolves and Boar are typically something to avoid in a regular game, but now it seems they can be used for a better purpose other than providing consumables.

Fortnite wildlife can be ridden with Spider-Man's Mythic swinging tool

As most have figured out, Spider-Man's Web-Shooters can attach to any surface and fling a player forward with immense speed. After some careful experimentation, it seems they work on mobile wildlife too.

You can attach to animals too with the Spiderman Mythic lmao (clip via @JoshMDW You can attach to animals too with the Spiderman Mythic lmao (clip via @JoshMDW)https://t.co/yZcsbtVgpU

From the video above, one Fortnite player attached himself to a chicken, which will run around chaotically when near a player. Players who can pull this move off might be able to luck out and travel a great distance while only using one shot of the Web-Shooters, not to mention, they'll be nearly untargetable the whole time.

This tiny mechanic further demonstrates how powerful this Mythic item is, increasing the skill cap yet again. In another instance, someone managed to grapple onto a raven, the loot-carrying bird that flutters around the map.

Clearly, if a Fortnite player can fly with the Web-Shooter attached to a wildlife, they can make dashing getaways twice as fast as they can with just the item. A major downfall to this is an enemy player's ability to shoot whichever animal someone is attached to, ending the fun and possibly that player's game if they can't react in time to swing somewhere else.

Try out Spider-Man's Web-Shooters for any wildlife in a Fortnite match as an ace-in-the-hole mobility tool for nearly any occasion.

