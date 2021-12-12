Fortnite Chapter 3 teaser alludes to addition of bears in the game

Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX has shone new light on the possible addition of more wildlife in Fortnite, with bears coming to Chapter 3 Season 1, which should surely excite fans a lot.

The scalper earlier revealed on Twitter some teasers placed by the developers at Epic Games on one of the new POIs in the game. Along with that, it also seems like they have added new sounds, which allude to the arrival of these magnificent creatures on the island.

HYPEX @HYPEX Possible bear wild life teaser in Camp Cuddle.. There's also these unreleased animal sounds:



- Roar (probably for the Bear)

- Sneeze (probably for Butter Cake)

- Lure

- Charge Possible bear wild life teaser in Camp Cuddle.. There's also these unreleased animal sounds:- Roar (probably for the Bear)- Sneeze (probably for Butter Cake)- Lure- Charge https://t.co/24OpygHlUX

Are bears coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

In a recent tweet, HYPEX showcased something fans can observe in Fortnite's new POI in Chapter 3 Season 1, called Camp Cuddle. Developers have added tiny teasers of upcoming wildlife to the westernmost POI of the game.

It contains a wildlife informational board that includes details of what looks like grizzly bears. It also includes paw prints, and some writing as well about this animal.

Moreover, HYPEX also stated that the developers have added in some extra sounds with titles like Roar, Lure and Charge, which further proves that Chapter 3 Season 1 will soon have a sleuth of bears roaming around the island.

Fortnite has seen its fair share of wildlife with animals like chickens, boars and wolves all seen around the island in previous seasons. It will be interesting to see a new element in bears if rumors of their addition are true, and how it will impact player movements in the game.

EDMIRE @EDMIRE2k This is currently (as of 19.00) the designated area where snow plans to retreat and stay. Idk what will happen next patch but snow currently isn’t set to go away forever. It works like the corruption and is simply an overlay so of course there’s a version of the map without it This is currently (as of 19.00) the designated area where snow plans to retreat and stay. Idk what will happen next patch but snow currently isn’t set to go away forever. It works like the corruption and is simply an overlay so of course there’s a version of the map without it https://t.co/Z26UFErJno

Snow to melt off the Fortnite island soon

Additionally, the new island also contains a lot of snow, and it seems like they're slowly melting off to reveal new additions to the island, including the future arrival of Tilted Towers.

Plus, players might soon see the rumored arrival of Butter Cake, the dinosaur, when the snow melts off. Plus, snow could also play a significant factor in the appearance of the rumored grizzly bears, or even polar bears, if Epic Games drops them before the snow's completely gone.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen how bears will be integrated onto the island and how much of a nuisance they can cause players in Fortnite.

Edited by R. Elahi