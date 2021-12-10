What will the Fortnite Chapter 3 map look like after the snow has melted?

Currently, most of the Fortnite Chapter 3 map is white. All of the landmarks and POIs on the western side of the island are covered in snow. However, after winter comes spring, and with it the melting of the snow.

According to many Fortnite leakers, once the snow begins to melt, much of the map will transform into lush green terrain. However, on the northwestern side of the island, a permanent snow biome will remain for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the biomes and diversification of the landscape, hidden secrets will begin emerging from the snow. Players can expect to relive some 'OG' moments in the game soon.

EDMIRE @EDMIRE2k This is currently (as of 19.00) the designated area where snow plans to retreat and stay. Idk what will happen next patch but snow currently isn’t set to go away forever. It works like the corruption and is simply an overlay so of course there’s a version of the map without it This is currently (as of 19.00) the designated area where snow plans to retreat and stay. Idk what will happen next patch but snow currently isn’t set to go away forever. It works like the corruption and is simply an overlay so of course there’s a version of the map without it https://t.co/Z26UFErJno

Tilted Towers might become a landmark in Fortnite Chapter 3 after the snow melts

Shiina @ShiinaBR



This is because one Week 8 Challenge is "Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers" !!!



(Thanks to TILTED TOWERS WILL BE 100% BE BACK BY WEEK 8!! 🔥This is because one Week 8 Challenge is "Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers" !!!(Thanks to @MidaRado for making me aware of this!) TILTED TOWERS WILL BE 100% BE BACK BY WEEK 8!! 🔥This is because one Week 8 Challenge is "Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers" !!!(Thanks to @MidaRado for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/gEZP0gdx4J

One of the most popular 'OG' locations in-game will be revealed once the snow has melted. Based on the list of in-game challenges, the famed location, Tilted Towers, is all set to make a return by the end of January 2022.

Further proof can be found on the map itself. Currently, there are no named locations next to this POI. Given the distance and spacing, it sits in the perfect spot to become a named location in the game.

Here is the map for reference:

Named locations are in red, POIs are in yellow. (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Tornadoes and 'Butter Cakes' will also start to appear as the snow melts

It's currently unclear how all of this is connected but it would seem that the snow is hiding more than just 'OG' locations. According to Fortnite leakers, Tornadoes will start appearing in the game by week 6. This coincides perfectly with the timeline of the melting snow.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Tornadoes and Flare Guns will both be added to the game in Week 6 or shortly before Week 6 Challenges go live! Tornadoes and Flare Guns will both be added to the game in Week 6 or shortly before Week 6 Challenges go live! https://t.co/cwucxU53Mp

Additionally, 'Butter Cakes' will also start appearing in the game sometime around week 7. As of now it's unclear if they will be friends or foes. Nevertheless, the community is hyped about the possibility of being able to ride these creatures into battle.

Based on the latest leaks, it would seem that there are also multiple types of 'Butter Cakes' on the island. A larger 'Butter Cake', which is supposedly the size of a POI, is also present on the island.

For now, that's all the information that's available. With update 19.01 due for release next week, hopefully leakers will be able to uncover more details regarding these mysterious creatures.

