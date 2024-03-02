Fortnite player uses stealth to engage opponents, things don’t go according to plan

Stealth can be incredibly helpful in Fortnite, allowing players to use the element of surprise and catch unsuspecting enemies off guard to gain an advantage in battle. While this strategy can be potent when used correctly, it can also lead to hilarious outcomes when not executed right. This is perfectly captured in a recent Reddit clip by u/TheHacker347, where the player tried to sneak up behind their enemy only to be swiftly eliminated.

In the Reddit clip, u/TheHacker347 can be seen in a solo match in Chapter 5 Season 1, clad in the Montague skin. As the player navigated the Ruined Reels POI (Point of Interest), they were made aware of an enemy in their proximity due to their footsteps.

Fortnite community hilariously reacts to Redditor’s failed attempt at a stealth attack

Attempting to take the enemy by surprise, u/TheHacker347 crouched and made their way across a rooftop on the Fortnite map.

With the enemy in sight, the player swiftly took a shot at them with the Fortnite Hammer Pump Shotgun, only to miss and lose the element of surprise. They continued targeting the enemy with their shots, only to miss every time.

The constant barrage of shots made the enemy aware of u/TheHacker347’s presence. As the player tried to close the distance between them, the enemy was able to quickly turn around and unleash a series of shots from their Ranger Pistol, leading u/TheHacker347 to meet their untimely demise after the failed stealth attempt.

In addition to their failed stealth attempt, u/TheHacker347 used the caption of their Reddit post to jokingly pose the question, “Am I too good?”. It seems like the Fortnite community was in on the joke, as players commented with sarcasm and quips of their own.

Many sarcastically complimented u/TheHacker347’s in-game capabilities, going as far as saying that the player was ready to compete in the FNCS (Fortnite Championship Series) and how they needed to be nerfed to make the game fair.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Comment byu/TheHacker347 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/TheHacker347 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/TheHacker347 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Some had genuine suggestions about how u/TheHacker347 using the pistol in their inventory could have turned the tide in their favor.

Comment byu/TheHacker347 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/TheHacker347 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As the community continues to engage with u/TheHacker347's humorous Reddit clip, the moment perfectly emphasizes how players need to be careful when attempting to employ tactics like stealth in their gameplay.

