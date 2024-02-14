Fortnite player uses Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Mythic as a mobility item, community lauds their strategy

Despite its age, Fortnite has managed to keep things fresh with constant updates and new content being added to the game every season. One of the more recent additions to the game, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Mythics, has been making waves in the community. A recent Reddit clip by u/ItsThatGoatBoy perfectly demonstrates how efficient the new Ninja Turtle weapons can be, especially for mobility and repositioning.

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Mythics, namely Michelangelo's Nunchaku, Leonardo's Katanas, Raphael's Sai, and Donatello's Staff, were introduced to Fortnite in a recent update that brought the Cowabunga Event Pass with it. The Reddit clip shared by u/ItsThatGoatBoy showcases the full potential for creative plays in Fortnite by using these new Ninja Turtle weapons.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor utilizing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mythic's mobility capabilities

In the Reddit clip, the player can be seen in a duo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, donning the Axo skin and locked in a 1v1 situation with their teammate out for the count. As the player spotted the remaining enemy, they utilized Michelangelo's Nunchaku to set up a perfect assault on the enemy.

Using Michelangelo's Nunchaku dash attack, a common feature in all Ninja Turtle weapons, u/ItsThatGoatBoy propelled themselves into the air and angled themselves to slam down an attack right next to the enemy. Caught off guard, the opponent attempted to create some distance between them and the player and utilized their own Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Mythic, Leonardo's Katanas, to dash away.

With quick thinking and lightning-fast reflexes, u/ItsThatGoatBoy utilized the Fortnite Grapple Blade in their inventory to latch onto the enemy, essentially using the evading enemy as a ride to hang on to for mobility. As the enemy ran out of dash charges, they plummeted to the ground, allowing u/ItsThatGoatBoy to grapple towards them and finish them off with Michelangelo's Nunchaku.

The community was left in awe of the player's use of the new Ninja Turtle weapons' full capabilities, with players expressing their appreciation for the innovative play u/ItsThatGoatBoy was able to pull off with the TMNT Mythic and Grapple Blade combo. Players even expressed their desire to try and recreate a moment like this in their own games. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As Fortnite continues to introduce new and exciting content like the Ninja Turtle weapons to the game, the community continues to prove that players can pull off extraordinary plays using the tools provided by the game.

