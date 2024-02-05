Fortnite player wins match due to opponent's "big brain moment," community left in splits

In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1's unpredictable landscape, each match has the potential to bring new surprises, and a new Reddit clip by u/SimonMcMac features a moment that has left the community in stitches. The clip features u/SimonMcMac securing a victory due to their opponent's unintentional and ironic "big brain moment," which has become a source of amusement for the Fortnite community.

During a solo Zero Build match, u/SimonMcMac, who was donning the newly released Solid Snake skin from the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, found themselves in a 1v1 situation. The storm's movements led them to a railroad bridge, which became the stage for the enemy's humorous approach to fighting u/SimonMcMac.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's hilarious Victory Royale

Navigating the tight safe zone, u/SimonMcMac saw an opportunity to gain high ground on the bridge and utilized the Flowberry Fizz item in Fortnite to give themselves a low gravity effect. Following this, they ingeniously used a Shockwave Grenade's thrust to propel themselves onto the railroad bridge. As u/SimonMcMac started traversing the bridge to stay ahead of the moving storm, they witnessed something unexpected.

While the player turned around to locate the opponent and expected a flurry of bullets to fly towards them to trigger an intense 1v1 battle, they were met with a moment of hilarity. The opponent, potentially not completely aware of their surroundings in the heat of the moment, jumped backward off the bridge. The enemy player plummeted to their demise, leaving u/SimonMcMac with an unintentional and perhaps confusing Victory Royale in Fortnite.

The Fortnite community responded to the Reddit clip with humorous takes of their own, sharing in laughter as they witnessed the enemy's leap of faith. Some players ironically talked about how the play was a smart one on the enemy's part and showcased their skills in the game.

Players recounted similar experiences where unexpected blunders (like the one showcased in u/SimonMcMac's clip) led to moments of amusement, disappointment, and Victory Royales. Some even jokingly mentioned how the enemy might have been intimidated by the Fortnite Solid Snake skin, leading to the comedic mishap.

Here are a few notable reactions from the community:

In the dynamic world of Fortnite, moments like u/Simon McMac's Victory Royale highlight the game's capacity for unexpected and comical moments. While it's uncertain if the player was aware of where they were jumping, the clip definitely showcased a simple yet effective moment of humor in a landscape that is usually dominated by intense battles and strategic thinking.

