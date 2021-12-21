Fortnite players can get up to 3000 V-Bucks for trading their skin Bundle, here is how

An older skin recently became available for Fortnite players to purchase as a bundle to pair with the holidays, but one particular player discovered an interesting hack that comes with it. The Frostbite skin allows players to purchase 3,000 V-Bucks for $11.99, a steal compared to what V-Bucks cost by themselves.

Buying 3,000 V-Bucks flat out costs over $20. Those who are able to pull this loophole off, however, can get that much for almost half the price.

Purchasing the Frostbite pack for a second time rewards 3,000 V-Bucks to Fortnite players

If a player already owns the Frostbite skin, they should have the option to rebuy the pack that's available in the shop. Since they already own the skin, the pack that originally gifted the skin, pickaxe, back bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks will instead gift 3,000 V-Bucks total.

YouTuber Tabor Hill explains how to perform this trade-in on the PlayStation, and it should be relatively similar for PC users. Search for the Frostbite pack in the Fortnite shop, buy it, and 3,000 V-Bucks will come flooding in.

This will only work for players who own the Frostbite skin already and it'll only work once, meaning this loophole can't be exploited over and over again. The pack itself is a steal as it offers 1,000 V-Bucks in addition to every cosmetic it comes with.

Buying it for a second time for 3,000 V-Bucks gives players an easy way to farm up enough to purchase almost anything in the shop. Frostbite hasn't been too available for players, as its a Promotion type skin in Fortnite.

Those who managed to grab it prior to the discovery of this trade-in are able to grab a nice deal on V-Bucks without much effort. Don't fret if you don't have the Frostbite skin and can't perform the trade, it's sure to be released in future days, and this will likely work then as well.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider