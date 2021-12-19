Fortnite WinterFest 2021: How to earn four free rewards in Chapter 3 Season 1

WinterFest 2021 is sleighing through Fortnite's Chapter 3 and has brought a whirlwind of free rewards, gifts, and unique content to the players. The holiday event already offers various free rewards through opening gifts in Sgt. Winter's lodge, including the Matrix glider, and now, Epic Games released another method for rewards just by playing the game.

Fortnite Chapter 3 kicked off to a roaring start, and it contains plenty of more excitement as the New Year approaches. Recently, creative matches have been a hot topic with all of the XP glitches rolling through, now playing in a few grants free cosmetics that pairs with the winter season.

Creative mode offers unique rewards to Fortnite players after two hours

Players can receive four different rewards after loading into creative matches. Find a creator-made map or game mode, and stay in for a total of two hours to unlock two banner icons, a wall spray, and an emoticon.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Winterfest x Fortnite Creative



After playing for two hours total across creator-made maps/games, you’ll receive the Ol’ Cracky Emoticon, Llamistletoe Spray, a Merry Marauder Banner, and a 2022 New Year’s Banner. Winterfest x Fortnite CreativeAfter playing for two hours total across creator-made maps/games, you’ll receive the Ol’ Cracky Emoticon, Llamistletoe Spray, a Merry Marauder Banner, and a 2022 New Year’s Banner. https://t.co/sv6wmALbHY

Any sort of creator-made match will do, and there are hundreds if not thousands to choose from. While this doesn't pose much of a challenge since players can sit in a creative mode while AFK, it seems that the rewards are given out with some discrepancy, meaning it may take some trial and error to unlock the rewards.

Players who can successfully participate in the right creative modes will receive the Llamistletoe Spray, the Merry Maurader Banner, the 2022 New Year's Banner, and the Ol' Cracky Emoticon, as the tweet above states. These rewards may not be as valuable as a free skin or other loot within the WinterFest gifts, but free is free.

Adorjan @Adorjan42285714 @iFireMonkey When we gonna get these reward i played 2 hours and I didn't got it @iFireMonkey When we gonna get these reward i played 2 hours and I didn't got it

There seem to be some issues with players trying to unlock the rewards while inside the creative mode, so tinker around with several maps until this hidden challenge is complete. The two hours will stack over matches and the time spent will last until the WinterFest event is over.

Also Read Article Continues below

Drop into a creator-made map today to earn these Fortnite winter awards.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar