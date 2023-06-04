Fortnite players hit back at the sad state of LTMs in Chapter 4

Fortnite's limited-time modes (LTMs) seem to be a thing of the past. Epic Games used to release them frequently in the first two chapters, but that is no longer the case. Instead, the video game developer prioritizes the Creative mode and allows talented island creators to create their own maps and LTMs, but this is not something that many players enjoy.

While creator-made maps are often amazing, they are not as great as the modes created by Epic Games. At the moment, only the Solid Gold LTM is active, despite not being very popular.

Many players have recently talked about the sad state of limited-time game modes in Fortnite Chapter 4. A recent Reddit discussion showed how many players enjoy Epic's LTMs and would love to have them back.

Many Fortnite players would like Epic Games to bring LTMs back

Instead of releasing LTMs, Epic Games allows players to create their own modes (Image via Epic Games)

The Solid Gold LTM used to be fun, but that's no longer the case. It gets a few hundred concurrent players at its peak, yet sometimes its player count goes under 100, which is not enough for a full lobby.

Due to this, many Fortnite fans would love Epic Games to bring back some of the other limited-time modes. One Reddit user specifically asked for Teams of 20 LTM, which was active during the early seasons of Chapter 1.

Another player believes that Epic should rotate the existing LTM with another that has a different loot pool, such as One Shot or Unvaulted. These limited-time modes are fun, yet very simple.

Rotation of the most popular limited-time game modes would certainly be a great idea.

Many players still remember the 50v50 mode, which was the first-ever LTM in Fortnite Battle Royale. It was first released in December 2017 and featured a massive fight between two teams of 50 players.

Floor is Lava is another LTM, and there is a chance that Epic Games will bring it back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. The next season is rumored to have a volcano, which is why unvaulting this mode would make a lot of sense.

Some community members believe that Solid Gold is still fun to play. However, the LTM is only available in the Squads mode, which is why a lot of players choose to play something else.

The video game has had many fantastic limited-time modes in the past, which is why a lot of players would love to see them return.

Others, however, think that most players are simply blinded by nostalgia and that old LTMs wouldn't be fun in Chapter 4.

Considering that Epic Games is focused on developing UEFN, it's very unlikely that Fortnite's old LTMs will return anytime soon.

While these modes are fun, they are not the priority for the game developer. Instead, it is believed that Epic will release more UEFN tools and allow talented island creators to create their own LTMs.

