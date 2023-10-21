Fortnite players are losing their skins out of the blue

Fortnite has been a virtual playground for millions of gamers around the world. With the game's unique combination of shooting, building, and vibrant aesthetics, it has attracted players of all ages since its release in 2017. One of the game's major draws is the variety of customization options it offers.

However, a new troubling trend is emerging that is leaving many players frustrated. Some players have lost a lot of their hard-earned skins, particularly those obtained through the Battle Pass, after reinstalling the game after not playing for a while.

The mystery of Fortnite's vanishing skins

Over the years, Fortnite has established itself as a powerhouse in free-to-play gaming, attracting an extensive player base and generating substantial revenue through in-game purchases.

Skins are cosmetic items that alter a player's character appearance and are a significant part of Fortnite's success, especially with the game's tendency to collaborate with other IPs for skins.

Players can earn these skins through various means, including the Battle Pass, item shop, challenges, and special events. For many, these serve as badges of honor that allow them to showcase their dedication and skill within the game.

However, according to recent reports from players who have returned to the game after a hiatus, players have found themselves missing numerous skins that they once owned.

This issue has also predominantly affected skins that players acquired through the Battle Pass. These losses of cosmetics are causing distress among the Fortnite community, who have invested time and money in the game.

Potential causes for players losing their skins

While there has been no official acknowledgment of the issue from Epic Games, there are several factors that could come into play regarding this issue. Many may have lax account security, making their accounts vulnerable to hacks or unauthorized access. If an intruder gains access to an account, they can manipulate the inventory and potentially steal valuable skins.

Reinstalling the game may require players to re-link their accounts, and if not done correctly, it could lead to discrepancies in the skins owned. Some players might unknowingly create a new account instead of reconnecting to their existing one.

It's also possible that technical issues from Epic Games' servers are contributing to the problem, causing skins to not load into players' inventories. Server errors or data corruption could result in the incorrect display of owned items.

To battle this issue and restore their lost skins, players can try to contact Epic Games' customer support for assistance.

In the past, there have been cases where players have had success in restoring their lost skins through the customer. However, this process can be slow and time-consuming, and not all players have had the same success in recovering their lost items.

