Fortnite players report strange ominous noises from the center of the map

Epic Games adds in teasers and little hints of what's to come next in Fortnite. This is done via the use of numerous mediums such as comics, character descriptions, and even in-game assets. Social media is also used at times, but it's usually to showcase content that will be added in the next major update. That said, at times, these hints stare players in the face and no one is none the wiser.

However, on some occasions, the hints are more subtle and well hidden to an extent that players take days or perhaps even weeks to find them. One such hint was discovered a while ago and no one is sure what it means. A user by the name of riftsune on Twitter, came across strange ominous noises while exploring the center of the island.

Fortnite's island is hiding secrets and they hint at what's to come in Chapter 4 Season 4

jonesy @riftsune pic.twitter.com/8ymlnP51BK after searching the rest of the map for two hours and listening to different ambiance, we found out that the center of the map ( along with creeky ) has a special sort of ambiance that sounds like a metallic shimmering. it only happens at night in these locations twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While coming across strange sounds or noises on the island is nothing new, these are very different from the rest. Unlike the ambient sounds that can be heard through the day/night cycle of a match, these sounds can only be heard at night. If that's not enough to spark interest, the sounds occur exactly where The Herald Tree was located in Chapter 4 Season 2.

For those new to the storyline, The Herald Tree was a Landmark that represented the remains of The Herald, who was the main antagonist in Chapter 3. After the Artemis map was destroyed, The Herald Tree appeared on Asteria island once it was reforged. Although there were a few Challenges/Quests associated with this Landmark in Fortnite Chapter 4, it was not given much importance - until now.

jonesy @riftsune also this weird warbling sound that we used to hear looking at the chrome ( mixed with zero point ambiance from this far away, as well ) pic.twitter.com/X4Cw932x2Z

According to the user who discovered these sounds, they appear at night and change over time. The user describes the sound as "Metallic Shimmering," which is closely related to Chrome - an element that was controlled by The Herald in Chapter 3. Other sounds include faint warbling of what seem to be the Zero Point and perhaps even The Cube, commonly called Kevin or the Purple Cube.

Given that the Herald, The Cube, and The Zero Point are all connected, this is not a coincidence to say the least. With Innovator Slone searching for bygone technologies that utilize the power of the Kinetic Ore (purple in color, similar to the Cubes), everything is connected at some fundamental level. What that is largely unknown, but this is Epic Games providing some hints nonetheless.

Will The Herald or Kevin The Cube come back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

PrivateJunky @FunkloJunk0 @riftsune You guys realize this is where The Herald Tree was right?

Despite the sounds that can be heard at the center of the island at night, there's nothing to indicate that The Herald or Kevin are making a return. Given that The Herald has been defeated and the Cubes sitting at the bottom of the ocean (which was also destroyed), they are gone.

Nevertheless, with the storyline always changing and evolving, there's always scope for things to change. Maybe Innovator Slone will open another rift in the sky and the storyline will progress from there or maybe this reality will cease to exist at the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 and something new altogether will come about.

With the Metaverse holding endless realities and possibilities, there's no end to the twists and turns that can occur in Fortnite's timeline. Not to mention that Geno is still out there somewhere - watching, waiting for the right moment to make a return.

Get a sneak peek & stay ahead of the game with our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop.