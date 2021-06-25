Fortnite Pro 100: Map code, all challenges, and rewards

To complete all of the Fortnite Cosmic Summer challenges, players need to sweat it out in four different LTMs over the course of the next few days. The first phase of the event held in the Fortnite Bios Zone War Creative LTM is coming to an end, which means that the second phase will begin shortly.

The next LTM to feature for the Fortnite Cosmic Summer challenges will be the Fortnite Pro 100 creative LTM. Based on the official description of the creative, the map is suited for 2-16 players and is perfect for close and mid-range combat.

Unlike the Bios Zone War creative LTM, players don't have to worry about multiple teams or building to gain an advantage. The Pro 100 creative LTM is straightforward and rewards players with high accuracy and battle prowess. This article will dive into the challenges and rewards of competing in the Pro 100 LTM.

The code for Pro 100 is 3424-1388-0947



Fortnite Pro 100

Map code

The code for the Pro 100 creative LTM is 3424-1388-0947. The LTM is currently live and players can begin to complete the challenges for rewards.

Here are the steps to access the Pro 100 creative LTM:

Step 1 - Select the 'Creative' option in-game after starting Fortnite.

Step 2 - Click "Change" to access the "Creative" menu.

Step 3 - Press "Play"

Step 4 - Select the "Island Code" and press "enter."

Step 5 - Type 3424-1388-0947 and press "Launch" to start the game.

(Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

Challenges and rewards

There are a total of three challenges for players to complete in the Pro 100 creative LTM. Unlike Bios Zone War Creative LTM, the challenges here are much easier in nature. Hopefully, all participants will be able to complete the challenges.

Here are the challenges:

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 - 0/10 (20,000 XP)

Revive teammates in Pro 100 - 0/20 (30,000 XP)

Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 - 0/1000 (20,000 XP)

Complete these three easy challenges for XP (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

In addition to the XP rewards, players will also receive cosmetics such as the Cloud Llama Board (Glider with unlockable styles), Brain Freeze (Back Bling with unlockable styles), and Beach Blast (Music).

