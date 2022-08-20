Fortnite pro shows the best color blind mode to use in competitive games

Fortnite offers players a plethora of in-game graphics settings that can be tweaked depending on the player's preference. They can adjust almost every visible aspect of the game and optimize visuals and graphics to get the best possible performance from their machine of choice.

FaZe Sway, one of the best Fortnite pros, recently divulged the graphic settings he uses in competitive matches. Sway uses a combination of maxed-out brightness settings and color blind strength. He uses 150% brightness and 10 (maximum possible strength) on the slider scale for color blind strength.

The Brightness function addresses the overall luminosity of the game screen. Players can toggle it to adjust highlights and shadows and make them more or less pronounced. The Color Blind strength option enables color vision deficient players to adjust the strength of red and green colors to make them distinctive on the screen.

Fortnite pro shares best graphics settings for competitive matches

In a recent livestream, Josue Sway, better known as FaZe Sway, shared his preferred Fortnite graphics settings. While playing a Division 8 Arena match, Sway adjusted his graphics settings and then went on to grab a Battle Royale. The pro only tweaked two minor settings that affected the outcome of the game.

Sway first adjusted the overall brightness of the game. He maxed out the slider from 100% to 150% bright. After this, he went on to adjust the Color Blind settings. This parameter is usually used by color blind players, but professional players sometimes use it to make the colors red and green more pronounced to distinguish between the surroundings and opponents.

Sway maxed out this parameter as well. He adjusted the slider to the highest possible strength of 10 on Color Blind strength. The effect was immediately visible. The game's background became extremely bright, but the settings helped him in the next stage of the match, which was in its final circle.

With only a handful of players remaining, everybody scrambled to build structures and dodge their opponents. Given the size of the circle, the area was limited and all the players were in a small vicinity. This is the part where Sway's settings paid off.

With everybody building, he was able to clearly distinguish the outlines of the opponents hidden inside the builds. He eliminated enemies one by one and went on to win a Fortnite Victory Royale. His impressive building and editing skills complemented the graphics settings.

When it comes to Fortnite competitive, the majority of players use custom graphics settings that suit their gameplay style. While it is not mandatory, players can still use the best possible settings to streamline their gameplay and compliment their style.

It is not always necessary for a pro player to use the best graphics settings. Many players often minimize unwanted graphics parameters and max out their core settings. Fortnite provides players with adjustable settings like Graphics Quality, Advanced Graphics, HUD Options, and other game options. These settings further comprise parameters that can be adjusted to create a user-defined setting that can be unique to every individual player.

