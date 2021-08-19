Where to interact with equipment at any IO radar dish base in Fortnite (Week 11 Challenges)

Ever since the alien invasion began in Fortnite, communications have been down all across the island. Apart from the car radio, nothing else seems to work. Perhaps the aliens are jamming the frequencies, or maybe everyone is keeping a low profile.

Irrespective of the reason, given that the alien invaders are deploying advanced technological devices around the island, the IO needs to keep up with them so as to not get left behind. While this may not be entirely possible, efforts must be made to reach their level.

The NPC known as Maven, who's posted at Dinky Dish, has taken note of this irregularity, and has come to the conclusion that the IO's detection algorithm has become irrelevant and is sorely due for an update.

In order to rectify this problem, she's looking for volunteers with some technical knowhow to go and tinker about with the detection algorithm and update it. Loopers who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points.

"Interact with equipment at any IO radar dish base" Fortnite Epic challenge (Image via Epic Games)

How to complete the "Interact with equipment at any IO radar dish base" Fortnite week 11 Epic challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to visit one of the seven IO radar dish bases on the island and interact with equipment located within the POI.

Players need to interact with a large display panel at the base of the radar for the challenge. Additionally, players may also be able to interact with other equipment inside the structures as well, however, there is no confirmation as of now.

Since the challenge is straightforward and shouldn't take much time, players should directly land at any one of the seven IO radar dish bases and complete the task before continuing with the match.

Locations of all IO radar dish bases on the island:

Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold

Dinky Dish - Southeast of Craggy Cliffs

Dampy Dish - Southwest of Slurpy Swamp

Defiant Dish - East of Weeping Woods

Dockside Dish - West of Dirty Docks

Destined Dish - Southeast of Misty Meadow

Discovery Dish - West of Believer Beach

Note: Fortnite Week 11 Epic challenges go live on August 19 at 10.00 am ET.

Edited by Allan Mathew