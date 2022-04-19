Fortnite Ranger Shotgun: Where to find it, damage values, stats, and more

Fortnite's single-barrel break-action Ranger Shotgun has finally arrived in the game. Ever since the official trailer for Chapter 3 Season 2, was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for this all-new shotgun.

In the recently released patch update v20.20, Epic Games has finally added the Ranger Shotgun to the game. As of now, the close-range weapon is only available in normal game modes. However, after a brief observation period, the developers plan to add it to competitive modes.

It seems like the Ranger Shotgun will also be following the "no one-shot meta" in Chapter 3 Season 2. Therefore, the damage of the legendary variant of this weapon only goes as high as 142. Luckily, it does have a headshot multiplier that helps players deal up to 178 damage to enemies.

Everything we know about the Fortnite Ranger Shotgun in Chapter 3 Season 2

The Ranger Shotgun is one of the latest weapons to arrive on the island. After the trailer reveal, players thought this all-new close-range weapon might finally fill the void left by the absence of the Pump Shotgun. As a result, players have been desperately waiting for its arrival.

The wait for the Ranger Shotgun is finally over after Epic Games released update v20.20. Players can finally find the Shotgun in the loot pool of casual games. There are no specific POIs where players can find the all-new Shotgun. However, they might need to look inside the rarer chests to obtain the epic or legendary variants of the weapon.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Ranger Shotgun is ingame but NOT in Competitive!



Damage and other stats of the Fortnite Ranger Shotgun

The all-new Ranger Shotgun will be available in all rarities, ranging from common to legendary. All these variants have a magazine size of only one bullet and a fire rate of three. However, the damage and reload time of all of them are as follows:

Common Ranger Shotgun - 117/1.65s Uncommon Ranger Shotgun - 123.3/1.575s Rare Ranger Shotgun - 129.6/1.5s Epic Ranger Shotgun - 135.9/1.425s Legendary Ranger Shotgun - 142.2/1.35s

Players react as the Ranger Shotgun in Fortnite finally arrives

The biggest disappointment coming from the arrival of the Ranger Shotgun is the fact that it hasn't been enabled in competitive mode. The stats of the weapon are also not impressive enough for it to replace the Pump Shotgun.

It remains to be seen how the all-new Ranger Shotgun Fortnite performs in casual modes. Hopefully, the weapon will be later enabled in Competitive playlists for players to enjoy it to the fullest extent.

