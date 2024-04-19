Fortnite Rapid Realistics 2v2: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite Creative has established itself as a great place for players to enjoy otherworldly experiences that stray away from the game's usual Battle Royale roots and allow players to immerse themselves in the power of the Unreal Editor. However, Creative can also serve as training grounds for players to practice real competitive scenarios so they can perform better in Battle Royale matches.

This is perfectly highlighted by the Rapid Realistics 2v2 map, created by "bullseye," who is known for other exceptional practice maps like the Piece Control 2v2 map. It pits players in realistic scenarios that could unfold in a competitive match, and this article will break down how you can find the Rapid Realistics 2v2 map so you can train to improve your effectiveness in stressful combat situations.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Rapid Realistics 2v2 map

The waiting room for the Rapid Realistics 2v2 map (Image via King Fortnite on YouTube)

UEFN map code

The Rapid Realistics 2v2 map has managed to maintain a consistent player base ever since its inception. This mixed with the fact that bullseye is a prominent creator in the Fortnite ecosystem means that the map should be relatively easy to spot among the other Creative maps on the Discover menu.

That said, if you want to skip the hassle of browsing, you can head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby. Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Rapid Realistics 2v2 map: 3237-7822-8160. Once you've entered the assigned map code, you can hit confirm.

This will change your current game mode to the Rapid Realistics 2v2 map and you can now ready up to get into a match either solo or with a friend.

How to play

The map places a barrier between both teams before a round begins (Image via King Fortnite on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the Rapid Realistics 2v2 map, you and your teammate will spawn in a room with the opponent duo and here, you can vote on what weapons every player will have in their loadout. The choices even include weapons that were introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2, and once you've made your choice, the round will begin.

When a round begins, it can put players into one of 25 realistic Zone Wars scenarios, so it keeps the gameplay dynamic throughout. Additionally, the map features a Ranked system, so you are incentivized to perform well and claim the Unreal rank.

