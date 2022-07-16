Fortnite Reality Tree to likely bring back old map

The Reality Tree is at the center of everything going on in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. It seems like the tree, born out of the Zero Point, gives life to the 'vibe' of the island. However, there is much more to the tree than meets the eye. New leaks suggest that the Tree might bring massive scale changes to the island.

Rumors have it that the Reality Tree might take the island back to how it looked earlier. Roots from the tree have already started to show up at different locations. Now, it will start spawning rifts and portals too.

The Scientist NPC has all but confirmed the future of the island with the Reality Tree. One of his voice lines in the game describes what the Reality Seeds in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 are capable of. They can open portals, something that has also been confirmed by leaks.

The NPC divulges:

"Throw the seed for me. It should either take root, or open a rift, or destroy time. It's hard to say."

Fortnite Reality Tree will soon start spawning portals

The Chapter 3 map has been a sight for sore eyes after players were left severely disappointed by the Chapter 2 map. Out of all the maps so far, players love the Chapter 1 map the most. Naturally, Epic Games has made sure to add several nostalgic elements from the old map to the new one. This includes all the changes that will be caused by the Reality Tree.

Players already know that the Reality Tree spawns Reality Seeds. One can plant these anywhere on the island to grow Reality Saplings. These saplings offer high-tier loot as they mature, including mythic rarity weapons. However, a recent video revealed that these saplings might also spawn rifts and portals in the near future.

The Scientist had already predicted that the Reality Saplings might open up portals. This was later verified by several leakers, including Intotheshade, who recently shared a video of what these portals look like. From the first look, it seems like this portal resembles the ones from Chapter 2 Season 5.

Everything nostalgic about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map

As rifts and portals return to the island, it seems like Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is planning yet another throwback.

Portals and rifts aren't the only things returning from the old maps. In fact, ever since Chapter 3 Season 3 started, Epic Games has included several nostalgic elements. Old POIs like Dusty Depot, Big Wooden Chair, and the Shark showed up as soon as the new season started.

It seems like the island is going to be a perfect mix of old and new maps. However, it is still going to change significantly as the Reality Tree plants its roots all over. The island will have a completely different face before Geno finally shows up.

