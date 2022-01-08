Fortnite 'Reality War' concept predicts the grim outcome of Dr Slone's return

Ever since Agent Jones escaped the clutches of Doctor Slone in Fortnite, she's been hunting him. Given the resources at her disposal, nothing can stop her from getting revenge - even if it means tunneling to the Flipside of the island.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Fortnite: REALITY WAR⚔️



Imagined Order has arrived to the Flipside, but it brought unexpected guests with it, and the fate of the reality is at stake.



[Check out the thread and see what’s changed, loot pool and more] Fortnite: REALITY WAR⚔️Imagined Order has arrived to the Flipside, but it brought unexpected guests with it, and the fate of the reality is at stake.[Check out the thread and see what’s changed, loot pool and more] https://t.co/ej5UUXreWm

While the actual storyline beyond this point is unknown, a concept map/storyline created by FitzyLeakz puts players in a "What If?" situation. Following the arrival of the IO, islanders have splintered and old factions come to life. Each one is clamoring to secure the power of the Zero Point.

In this "Reality War" Fortnite concept, the artist gives the community a grim look at the reality that may unfold on the Chapter 3 map. With the Omniverse itself at risk, who will prevail and who will fail?

Fortnite Chapter 3 - Reality War

The storyline reveals a grim tale. (Image via FitzyLeakz & PurexGFX)

Following the Imagined Order making landfall on the island, things took a turn for the worse. Rather than remain together as a cohesive group, the Flipsiders splinter into factions.

With the return of Midas and Jules, old loyalties have rekindled, and the organizations have rebuilt themselves. Despite the IO being a common enemy, the Zero Point could be a dangerous weapon in the hands of anyone but The Seven.

New POIs for everyone

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Also the map with POI names: Also the map with POI names: https://t.co/XsrSx5Twcg

With new factions on the island, come new POIs. However, none of these are as mighty as Imagined Industries. Fueling an invasion requires vast amounts of supplies, and these industrial complexes work 24/7 to fulfill the quota.

The Agency and Authority have also been rebuilt in the shadows. From there, schemes will be hatched, and plans will be executed. Not to be outdone, the Seven have constructed a formidable stronghold on the island as well.

Guns, guns, and guns!

The Borderlands' vibe is strong! (Image via FitzyLeakz & PurexGFX)

With the Zero Point and reality at stake, a technological arms race has broken out in Fortnite. Each side is developing groundbreaking weapons capable of mass destruction.

By the looks of it, the IO seems to have gotten the upper hand. They have been able to recreate the Zapatron from the 'OG' days. Not to be outdone, Midas appears to have developed a golden hand-held Gatling gun.

Mobility just got a lot better

Mobility paves the way forward (Image via FitzyLeakz & PurexGFX)

In addition to guns, new mobility tools have also been introduced to Fortnite's island. They range from simple turret-mounted vehicles to complex gliders. Those looking for an alternative means of travel can even use Rift Guns.

However, one vehicle stands out from the rest. Taking inspiration from the 'Choppa', a brand new flying contraption has been brought into the fold. By the looks of it, the vehicle has armored plating and can even be weaponized if needed.

'Reality War' needs to become a reality

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko @FitzyLeakz This is amazing, this is insane, this is everything the game needs to be, insane work by both you and Purex! @FitzyLeakz This is amazing, this is insane, this is everything the game needs to be, insane work by both you and Purex!

Even though this may not be the intended storyline path the developers will take, it is intriguing. Having old factions back in-game and secretly plotting against each other would be a dream come true.

Also Read Article Continues below

In addition to the factions, the diverse loot pool would make exploring different vaults worth the effort. This would add more flavor to combat and keep Flipsiders coming back for more.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar