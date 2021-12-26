Fortnite The Seven Rocket has secretly flown into outer space overnight

The Scientist in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 had an unusual request from Loopers. The member of The Seven wanted players to destroy signal jammers at the rocket launchpad at The Sanctuary. This would have helped them retrieve the "wartime essentials" they had left behind in outer space.

As Loopers paved the way for the Fortnite The Seven Rocket to launch, they previously saw one come out of the hatchet. Many believed that this rocket was leaving to find The Paradigm or The Origin and that they would get to see an interesting mid-season live event.

Unfortunately, The Seven Rocket has already secretly flown into outer space overnight without a Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 live event. Although it is still unclear what these "wartime essentials" are, players will soon find out once this recon mission is over.

Fortnite Rocket launched by The Seven to retrieve "wartime essentials"

The Seven left "wartime essentials" in outer space, and as their war with the IO comes close, they will need all the help they can get. The Scientist has been giving Loopers challenges to pave the way for a Fortnite rocket to retrieve these essentials, and that mission is finally successful.

One of the seven rocket hatchets in the Sanctuary recently opened up, revealing the Fortnite Rocket that was set to go out into outer space. The rocket has left the island discreetly and will now only return with exciting information for the players.

#FortniteChapter3 The Seven's first rocket has launched overnight for their "War time essentials" recon mission which they left floating in space! The Seven's first rocket has launched overnight for their "War time essentials" recon mission which they left floating in space!#FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/4GeQin8BGs

These "wartime essentials" that The Seven in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, want will completely change the game. This could either be a powerful weapon, such as The Foundation's Rift Rifle or even The Paradigm and The Origin.

The Origin skin in Fortnite teased ahead of its release

Additional members of The Seven would certainly be the "wartime essentials" that could come in handy in the war against the IO in Fortnite Chapter 3. This makes even more sense in light of the recently leaked 'The Origin' skin design through a survey.

Along with The Origin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players could possibly see The Sisters as well. It would be interesting to see what information The Seven rocket brings to the island and whether more rockets be launched from the island in the future.

Edited by Danyal Arabi