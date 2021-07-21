Fortnite record locations: Where to find records in Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs in Season 7

Bushranger has always been an enigmatic NPC in Fortnite. Given the outfit, the NPC seems to be an incarnation of nature itself. While others on the island have been abducted by aliens, Bushranger continues to wander about near the Aftermath, carefree and happy.

After tasking players with the construction of a wooden hatchery for a strange egg, the NPC now wants players to collect some soul food for the growing embryo. It's unknown what exactly is growing inside the egg, but it would seem that Bushranger wants it to enjoy the finer things in life as it develops.

As strange as it may seem, players who manage to find and collect two records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.

"Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs" Legendary challenge (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

How to complete the "Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs" Fortnite week 7 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players will need to collect two records from either Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs. There are seven locations in total.

Although both options are viable, Craggy Cliffs is better since the POI is rarely visited by players. It also offers better protection due to the large number of houses in close vicinity to each other. With that said, here are the record locations for Fortnite Season 7:

1) Record locations for Craggy Cliffs

All record locations for Craggy Cliffs (Image via Sportskeeda)

The records can be found underneath the staircase inside the house. Players will have to break down the garage door to access the records inside. Upon entering the house from the north, the records should be found next to the doorway overlooking the cliff.

2) Record locations for Pleasant Park

All record locations for Pleasant Park (Image via Sportskeeda)

Enter the front door and turn left to collect the records. The records can be found at the top of the staircase. Players need to enter the house and turn right to find the records. Enter the house and open the first door on the left to find the records.

Note: Fortnite week 7 Legendary challenges go live on July 21st, 10 AM ET.

