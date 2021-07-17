Fortnite Redeem codes for July 2021: Full list of all redeemable codes so ar

Fortnite's redeemable codes allow players to unlock various cosmetic and in-game items for free, bypassing the game's necessity to use V-Bucks to purchase most of the available content.

While the codes don't always lead to something spectacular, they can offer players who can't afford to dish out money a chance to obtain more loot.

The codes that Epic Games pushes out for Fortnite typically rotate in and out of the working pool. So far, in July, there are a handful of codes available that relate back to recent events players have seen as the game progresses through Season 7 and Summer's arrival.

Fortnite's working redeemable codes to unlock unique cosmetics

June Fish Spray & Bonfire Emoji

Image via Epic Games

The spray and emoji are part of Fortnite's summer theme that displays colorful images of the Fishstick Janky Back Bling and a fire that details the comforts of outdoor activities. The June Fish Spray complements items that players can unlock in Season 7's Battle Pass to complete the summer look.

To unlock this combination of cosmetics, enter the code below into the Fortnite Redeem page on the Epic Games website:

FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95

Squeezy Life Spray

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite's collaboration with Easy Life and the O2 arena gave players the opportunity to explore London's famous concert stage that came packed with cool mini-games and collectables.

At one point, players were able to unlock the spray that this event brought with it to express some summer relaxation across the map.

While it lasted, the O2 event with Easy Life's live performance drew thousands of players to the chill zone inside, but sadly, as all crossovers do in Fortnite, its time was limited. Luckily, players can still use this code to unlock the Squeezy Life spray if they missed out on the event:

8Z35X-3ZWAB-BC57H-EQTQZ

Croft Manor Spray

Image via Epic Games

In another crossover event when Laura Croft crashed into Fortnite, Epic Games released a code that unlocked her special spray. This code was only available in Fortnite for around a week after its release in late March, but it seems to be working again in July 2021. Players can use the code provided below to acquire the spray:

Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul