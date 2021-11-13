Fortnite Refer A Friend (Extended): How to participate, Free-rewards, end date, and more

Epic Games always encourages gamers to play Fortnite with their friends. To emphasize this aspect with even greater impact, the developers have released a new event called Refer A Friend.

Participating in this event has its perks and advantages. Players not only get new connections but are also eligible to claim exclusive rewards.

The Fortnite Refer A Friend has already commenced. However, there has been a slight change concerning the event date.

Fortnite Refer A Friend: Developers have increased duration of event

How to participate

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Register here:



(Thanks to FREE OUTFIT: The "Refer A Friend" event is now live until January 10!Register here: referafriend.fortnite.com/en/ (Thanks to @MegaVSPrimus for telling me!) FREE OUTFIT: The "Refer A Friend" event is now live until January 10!Register here: referafriend.fortnite.com/en/(Thanks to @MegaVSPrimus for telling me!) https://t.co/r7dzjRWwJ3

Users who wish to participate in the Fortnite Refer A Friend event cannot just log in and begin the journey. They will be required to sign-up on the Fortnite Refer A Friend website and proceed to invite new friends for the event.

Loopers can invite up to five friends. Once the invitation is completed, they can log into Fortnite to complete the quests and unlock exclusive rewards.

Free rewards

Such events are trendy among gamers because they can access exclusive cosmetics and other in-game items for free by completing some simple quests.

The Fortnite Refer A Friend event also features a similar system. The quests are pretty simple, and most can be completed easily.

The Fortnite Refer A Friend quests and rewards are given below:

Create a connection - Loading Screen

Play one game - Miridiscent Wrap

Eliminate ten opponents with your friend - Drive Shaft Pickaxe

Gain Plus 60 level on your own and wait for your referee to gain Plus 60 levels- Rainbow Racer outfit

End date

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Invite friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards.



Sign up until Jan 10, 2022 and complete tasks to earn rewards before March 15th, 2022.



fn.gg/ReferAFriend We are happy to announce that the Refer a Friend Beta program is being extended!Invite friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards.Sign up until Jan 10, 2022 and complete tasks to earn rewards before March 15th, 2022. We are happy to announce that the Refer a Friend Beta program is being extended!Invite friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards.Sign up until Jan 10, 2022 and complete tasks to earn rewards before March 15th, 2022.fn.gg/ReferAFriend https://t.co/Z0425PUBTB

The Fortnite Refer A Friend event commenced on October 25, 2021, and was expected to end on November 14, 2021.

However, it was recently revealed that the event dates had been extended. Gamers can now sign up till January 10, 2022. They can complete the tasks before March 15, 2022, to claim the exclusive rewards in Fortnite.

Since the developers have extended the dates, loopers can efficiently complete the task and not rush.

Edited by Ravi Iyer