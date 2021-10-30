Fortnite Refer A Friend Guide: Where to sign up, website details, challenges, free rewards, and more

The Fortnite Refer A Friend program has already commenced in the game. The program encourages gamers to team up with new players and enjoy Fortnite together to be eligible for free in-game rewards, including exclusive cosmetics.

The Fortnite Refer A Friend program is different from other events, and several gamers have encountered difficulties getting into the event.

This article will reveal the necessary details regarding the Fortnite Refer A Friend event and guide gamers on how to sign up for the program.

Fortnite Refer A Friend: A complete guide for gamers

Sign-up

Starting now until Nov 14, 2021, don’t miss a chance to sign-up for our Refer-A-Friend Beta and invite new friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards, including an Outfit!



Gamers who wish to participate in the event will sign up on the Fortnite Refer A Friend website.

Players can invite up to five friends. Gamers and those who join the event through the invites can enter the game and complete certain milestones to grab exclusive rewards.

Website details regarding rules and regulations

There are a few rules and regulations for gamers to follow for the Fortnite Refer A Friend program.

Gamers who sign up for the event will be known as "referrers" while those joining through invites are known as "referees". However, the player needs to have played less than 120 minutes of Fortnite Battle Royale mode in any mode in the last 30 days to be a referee.

Referrers will not be allowed to enter as referees and vice versa. Referees can also register themselves on the website to check their progress in the event.

Challenges and free rewards

There are a bunch of achievements gamers can complete in the Fortnite Refer A Friend program. Successful completion of these tasks will reward them with exclusive items in the game. The rewards are pretty cool, and gamers should not waste the opportunity to add them to their collection.

The Fortnite Refer A Friend quests and rewards are given below:

Create a connection- Loading Screen

Play one game- Miridiscent Wrap

Eliminate 10 opponents with your friend- Drive Shaft Pickaxe

Gain Plus 60 level on your own and wait for your referee to gain Plus 60 levels- Rainbow Racer outfit

