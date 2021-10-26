Fortnite Refer A Friend Program explained: How to complete all quests and claim free rewards

Fortnite has etched its name as one of the most popular battle royale games of all time. Even though the title is available in several modes, it is best enjoyed along with friends.

Gamers have the liberty to team up with their friends and drop on the island to explore as well as rank up the tiers. Epic Games has recently introduced a new Refer A Friends Program and it aims to engage gamers in making new connections to complete feats and rank up the tiers.

This article will reveal the necessary details regarding the Refer A Friend Program in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Refer A Friend Program explained in details

Epic recently released the Refer A Friend Program for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Through this program, gamers can team up with a friend or a new looper to complete certain milestone achievements in the game to unlock special rewards.

The Refer A Friend Program consists of five different missions that need to be completed together.

JayKey 👑 @JayKeyFN The following tasks for the Refer A Friend are:1. Create a Connection

2. Play 1 game in Fortnite with a friend

3. Place top 10 3 times with your friend

4. Eliminate 10 opponents with your friend

5. Gain 60 levels on your own and wait for you friend to gain 60 levels to The following tasks for the Refer A Friend are:1. Create a Connection

2. Play 1 game in Fortnite with a friend

3. Place top 10 3 times with your friend

4. Eliminate 10 opponents with your friend

5. Gain 60 levels on your own and wait for you friend to gain 60 levels to https://t.co/Pk31PparLt

Create a Connection

This is quite simple, and as the name suggests, would require gamers to add a new friend or a connection to their list.

Completing this will reward the gamer with a brand new loading screen in Fortnite.

Play one game in Fortnite with a friend

Once the connection has been made, gamers will be required to team up and enter a battle royale mode. Completing this quest will reward gamers with an exclusive Miridiscent wrap.

Place in the top 10 three times with your friend

The third challenge on the list will require gamers to place themselves in the top 10 bracket three times. This would be a bit difficult considering that the coordination between the two gamers would take time to build up.

Gamers will be required to continuously try to achieve the feat. One easy way to complete this task would be to compete in squad mode along with the newly added gamer.

After the successful completion of this challenge, gamers will be rewarded with the Flair Fare glider for free.

Eliminate 10 opponents with your friend

Since eliminating enemies is one of the primal tasks of Fortnite, the Refer A Friend Program has a challenge associated with it.

Eliminating 10 enemies with opponents won't take much time to complete. It is expected that gamers will be able to finish this quest within a few matches.

Completing the quest will unlock the Drive Shaft Pickaxe, which can be claimed for free.

Gain Plus 60 level on your own and wait for your referre to gain Plus 60 levels

The final lap of the Refer A Friend Program is quite tricky to complete. This quest does not involve a team-specific event but depends upon individual brilliance.

Apparently, both gamers will be required to gain 60 levels from their current one to complete the quest.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Both gamers will be required to play regularly and strategically to advance faster. It is best if gamers frequently team up together to engage in Battle Royale.

Completing the final mission will reward gamers with the Rainbow Racer outfit in Fortnite.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee