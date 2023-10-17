Fortnite Refund Administrator email: What to do when you receive one

The Fortnite community has recently been abuzz with discussions and concerns surrounding emails from the "Fortnite Refund Administrator." These emails have become a cause for skepticism in the community, with claims of substantial refunds that amount to $245 million after Epic Games unfairly charged players for unintended purchases.

Given the prevalence of scams in the gaming world, many are understandably cautious about the legitimacy of these emails. It is important to know what to do if and when you receive an email from the Fortnite Refund Administrator regarding a potential refund from Epic Games.

Understanding the legitimacy of the Fortnite Refund Administrator emails

The initial step in understanding these emails is to determine their legitimacy. The Fortnite Refund Administrator is the person who is responsible for sending out these emails. Their role is closely tied to the game's involvement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) case. If you receive an email from the administrator (for[email protected]), you are eligible for a refund.

It is extremely important to scrutinize the sender's email address as the legitimacy hinges on whether it precisely matches the official email address of the administrator. Any deviation should be treated as a red flag.

When you open the administrator's email, you will discover several important details regarding the refund. This includes crucial information for submitting your claim for the refund and a link that will facilitate the refund process with the game's creators. To proceed with your refund application, use the unique claim number included in the email.

If you haven't received the email, you can visit the website directly (www.fortniterefund.com/file-a-claim) and apply for the refund online. You can use the option to use your Epic Account ID since you don't have access to the claim number.

Deadline for submitting a refund claim with Epic Games

For people wondering if the email is too good to be true, the answer is no; it is not a scam. These refund emails are indeed real, and you can take advantage of them. The refund administrator is overseeing the process to make sure that players eligible for the refund receive their rightful refunds.

While the emails are genuine, time is of the essence. It is important to initiate the refund application process as soon as possible. If you fail to do so by January 17, 2024, it will result in the forfeiture of the potential refund from Epic Games.

During the refund process, be ready to provide additional information, including your Epic Games ID, as it is necessary to verify your eligibility and ensure your refund is processed correctly. You won't be receiving your refunds in V-Bucks, you can choose the method of receiving the refund, either via PayPal or by cheque.

