Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush (v34.30) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush (v34.30) downtime and release countdown are an hour apart from each other. The Fortnite downtime today (April 15, 2025) is slated to begin at 6 am Eastern Time, while the servers are expected to go live at 7 am Eastern Time.
In terms of new content, the highlight is the Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush update (which is being labeled as a hotfix despite there being a downtime). Other than new content related to this mode, nothing else is to be expected.
This article presents the countdown to the downtime and details of when the servers will come online again.
Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush (v34.30) downtime countdown time for all major time zones
The United States of America and Europe
The Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush (v34.30) downtime will kick off in the wee hours of the morning for those in the United States of America and for some, early in the morning. For those in Europe, it will start from morning, and for some, towards the afternoon. Here are the timings:
- 3:00 am Pacific Time (PT)
- 5:00 am Central Time (CT)
- 6:00 am Eastern Time (ET)
- 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
- 11:00 am Middle European Time (MET)
- 12:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET)
Asia and Australia
The Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush (v34.30) downtime will start late afternoon for most regions in Asia, and for some, towards evening. For regions in and around Australia, the downtime begins in the late evening and nighttime. Here are the timings:
- 3:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)
- 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
- 6:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
- 7:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)
- 8:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
- 11:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)
Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush (v34.30) release countdown time for all major time zones
The United States of America and Europe
Once downtime ends for Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush (v34.30), the servers will go live early morning for most parts of America. In Europe, you can play the game around midday. Here are the timings:
- 4:00 am Pacific Time (PT)
- 6:00 am Central Time (CT)
- 7:00 am Eastern Time (ET)
- 11:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
- 12:00 pm Middle European Time (MET)
- 1:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET)
Asia and Australia
Downtime for Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush (v34.30) will end by late afternoon and early evening for most parts of Asia and late evening for Japan and Australia. Those in Samoa Standard Time can play the game after midnight. Here are the timings:
- 4:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)
- 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
- 7:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
- 8:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)
- 9:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
- 12:00 am Samoa Standard Time (SST) (April 16, 2025)
