Fortnite downtime today (April 15, 2025): When will servers be back up

The Fortnite downtime today (April 15, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 6 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the downtime starts. The servers will be live again by 7 am ET. This downtime is not associated with a major update and instead will be a hotfix for v34.30.

In terms of content, Epic Games has confirmed a major update for Fortnite Reload called Slurp Rush. The Chapter 2-inspired map will be back in rotation, featuring some iconic Named Locations.

Here is some information about the Fortnite downtime today (April 15, 2025).

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (April 15, 2025) last?

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (April 15, 2025) will last approximately one hour (60 minutes). The servers will go offline at 6 am ET and should be back online by 7 am ET. For real-time information, you can visit Epic Games' status website.

Note: The downtime could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Content changes for Fortnite update v34.30 (Hotfix)

Since this hotfix will only be related to Reload, do not expect content for other core modes. That said, there are major changes you can expect to see in Reload once servers are online. As mentioned earlier, a Chapter 2-inspired map will come into rotation, which will feature seven iconic Named Locations. Here is the list of all locations:

Slurpy Swamp

Dirty Docks

Steamy Stacks

Fort Crumpet

Lockie's Lighthouse

Logjam Woodworks

E.G.O Outposts

There are rumors suggesting that vehicles will be present, but Epic Games has not confirmed this. No vehicles were showcased in the trailer, either. However, we do know some of the items/weapons that will be featured in the loot pool.

We have the reliable Red-Eye Assault Rifle, the hard-hitting Mammoth Pistol, and, of course, the old-school Combat Shotgun. It's particularly useful as a conversation starter, especially if you like shooting first and asking questions later.

That is about everything you need to know with regards to the Fortnite downtime today (April 15, 2025). The Slurp Rush update for Reload will go live once downtime ends. Grab a friend or hot-drop as a solo player and cause some mayhem on the island.

