Fortnite removes age rating for most cosmetics until the start of Chapter 5

Fortnite has announced a temporary suspension of age ratings for most in-game cosmetics after implementing an age rating system in the v27.10 update for Chapter 4 Season 5. The age rating update categorized the in-game content based on the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) classification into Everyone (E), Everyone 10+ (E10+), Teen (T), and Mature 17+ (M).

That said, Epic Games has recently confirmed that players will have the freedom to use any cosmetic they want during the upcoming Chapter 4 event, despite the event itself maintaining an E for Everyone rating. This decision has been welcomed by the community, who appreciate Epic Games listening to community feedback regarding the newly introduced system.

Fortnite temporarily removes age rating restrictions from cosmetics for Chapter 4 finale event

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Despite the initial implementation of the age rating system, Epic Games has lifted the age restrictions by allowing players to use any cosmetic they desire during the upcoming major in-game event, the Fortnite Chapter 4 finale, regardless of the ESRB rating associated with those items.

With this move, Epic has temporarily suspended the age rating restrictions, creating an inclusive environment for players to express themselves through a wider range of cosmetic options.

The decision to lift the restrictions from the age rating system on cosmetics for the upcoming live event reflects Epic Games' initial intention to foster an inclusive gaming environment without bounds.

This move is particularly noteworthy given that the event itself is rated E for Everyone rating, highlighting the developers' dedication to ensuring that all players can participate fully in the spectacle of the event without limitations.

Fortnite's age ratings system explained

Expand Tweet

Chapter 4 Season 5 has been an experience filled with nostalgia for many players, bringing back the OG map with other Chapter 1 elements, collaborations, and, most notably, an age rating system for cosmetics. This was intended to provide players and parents a clearer understanding of the content they were indulging in by aligning in-game content with ESRB ratings.

The ESRB ratings, which ranged from Everyone to Mature 17+, were designed to inform players and consumers about the appropriateness of the game's content for different age groups. However, Epic Games' implementation of this new system was met with mixed reception from the Fortnite community, with many feeling that the system was unnecessary and redundant.

In response to the mixed reception, Epic admitted that the newly implemented system missed the mark and that they will be working on new options for the age rating system.

Epic Games' decision to remove age ratings for cosmetics leading up to the launch of Chapter 5 is a change that will undoubtedly be welcomed by the community as it allows for freedom of expression and choice when it comes to in-game content.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!