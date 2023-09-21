Fortnite: Restore health or gain shields by consuming food

Food is extremely important in Fortnite and can be used to enhance your health or shield. It is usually in the form of foraged items or meat. Foraged items are usually found in regions with a lot of trees, while meat can be obtained by eliminating wildlife. Additionally, produce boxes can also provide you with foraged items. They were introduced in Chapter 2 Season 3 and usually contain Apple, Banana, Cabbage, Corn, and Mushroom.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 4 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you have to restore health or shield by eating 150 food items. Once the task is completed, you will be awarded 15,000 experience points.

How to restore health or gain shields by consuming food in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must do two things in Fortnite: Find forageable items, and use them to gain health and shield.

1) Obtain foraged items

Cabbage as a foraged item in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

In Fortnite, it's not that difficult to find foraged items. You may either look for them in areas with a lot of greenery, like Frenzy Fields, or you can look for produce boxes, which are available at stores, gas stations, and restaurants.

Produce boxes are fairly simple to discover because they are present at every basically Fortnite location. However, simply knowing where they are geographically can enable you to overcome any difficulty. Here are some of the places you have a higher likelihood of finding them:

Slappy Shores

Breakwater Bay

Frenzy Fields

Shady Stilts

Coolers providing fish (Image via Epic Games)

Meat is another type of foraged item that may be obtained by eliminating wildlife. Typically, wildlife is characterized as hostile or passive.To get meat, it is advisable to eliminate neutral animals, such as chickens or frogs, as this is simpler than engaging with hostile wildlife, such as raptors, that can be ridden but might be hard to eliminate.

You can even look for fish to boost your health. The flopper fish is a type of fish that can be found in various coolers scattered across the map. Some of these locations are:

Creaky Compound

Brutal Bastion

Knotty Nets

2) Use these items to gain health and shield

Opening produce boxes (Image via Epic Games)

Once you have obtained any of these consumable items, eat them to gain health and shields. When you get close to a foraged item such as a fruit or vegetable, you'll notice the prompts "gather" and "consume." You can either collect them for later consumption or eat them instantly by pressing consume.

Remember, if your health is full, first reduce it by taking fall damage as consuming items on full health won’t help you get the achievement. Once your health is low, eat the consumables to gain health and a shield. Keep consuming these items until the achievement is completed and you get a notification.

