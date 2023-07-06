Fortnite: How to collect fish

Fishing has played a huge role in Fortnite since the mechanic was introduced in-game at the start of Chapter 2 Season 1. Aside from being relaxing, players can fish to obtain consumables and at times, weapons and ammos as well. It comes in handy when there is no alternative way to resupply or if areas rich in loot are outside safe zones.

That being said, as part of the "Purradise Meowscles" Challenge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players need to collect three fish. Given that this is a trivial task at best, it can be complete in the span of a single match. Upon completing the task, Battle Pass holders will be rewarded with the Self Reflexing (Emote).

Step-by-step guide on how to collect fish in Fortnite

Players can complete this challenge in two different ways: They can either land in POI or Landmarks that have Ice Coolers or use a Fishing Rod to catch fish.

1) Land in POIs or Landmarks that have Ice Coolers

Search Ice Coolers and Coolers to find fish (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first method to collect fish is very basic in nature and does not require any extra item. All you need to do is land in POIs or Landmarks that have Ice Coolers. Upon opening them, a Small Fry will be dropped. Pick it up to progress along the challenge.

A few good places to find Ice Coolers include POIs such as Slappy Shores, Brutal Bastion, Lonely Labs, and Knotty Nets. Aside from POIs, Landmarks that contain Ice Cooler are Crude Harbor, Aegis Temple, and Fallow Fuel.

In addition to Ice Coolers, you can try searching Coolers as well to obtain fish. They often drop Floppers. They are pretty decent in terms of restoring hit-points and can be stacked to store for later use. Unlike Ice Machines, they are more commonly found all across the island.

2) Search a Barrel to find a Fishing Rod to catch fish

Barrels are usually found in and around water bodies (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

For those who want to relax and catch a few fish to complete this Challenge, that's possible as well. Start by finding a Barrel and search it to acquire a Fishing Rod. They can easily be found in and around water bodies all across the island. Since the Fishing Rod is of Common rarity, you will find one in every Barrel.

After picking it up, find a Fishing Hole and cast the Fishing Rod to catch fish. This may take a few seconds, but be rest assured you will catch a fish. Depending on which part of the island you're fishing in, you will come across different types of fish. Collect any time to complete the Challenge.

