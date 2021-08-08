Fortnite Rift Tour Challenges: Where to use Alien Hologram Pad at Risky Reels or Sheriff's Office

The Fortnite Rift Tour brings in a lot of free rewards for fans. The Rift Tour playlist goes live before every Ariana Grande concert show and comes with new challenges. Completing these challenges rewards players with a free item, and players can get the all-new Ariana Grande emote on August 8.

The EU/ME Fortnite Ariana Grande Concert Show on August 8 at 10 am ET (4 pm CEST) has 3 challenges that players can complete to get the all-new Ariana Grande emote.

While the first two challenges are fairly easy, the third one can send players running around in circles. For the first two challenges, players have to play 10 matches with friends and reach the top 25 in 5 of them.

The third challenge to get the brand new Ariana Grande emote in Fortnite is to use the Alien hologram pad at Risky Reels or Sheriff's Office. These holopads can be difficult to find, so here is a guide to help players complete this challenge.

Where are the Alien hologram pads in Risky Reels or Sheriff's Office in Fortnite

Risky Reels

Risky Reels was a popular location in Fortnite back in Chapter 1 after it was crushed by the 'Block.' However, the location returned in Chapter 2 again, and this Chapter 2 Season 7 challenge has everyone heading over to risky.

Alien hologram pad at Risky Reels in Fortnite (Image via Kanga/YouTube)

The Alien hologram pad in Risky Reels is in the playground between the swings and the slide. Players can find it and use the pad to complete the last challenge they need to get the Ariana Grande emote in Fortnite.

Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Office is a tiny location, Northwest of Lazy Lake. It is a small house on top of a hill that players can find easily once they head towards the location.

Alien hologram pad at Sheriff's Office in Fortnite (Image via Kanga/YouTube)

The Alien hologram pad is right next to the Sheriff's Office in Fortnite, and players can run up to it in order to complete the given challenge.

Players do not need to go to both locations to complete the challenge, and only one would suffice for them to unlock the Ariana Grande emote in Fortnite.

