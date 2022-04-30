Fortnite's beloved NPC 'Mancake' goes missing without a clue

There are currently 26 NPCs on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map. Well, there are supposed to be. This season has 26 NPCs, but at various times, a few of them have gone missing without a trace. Right now, Mancake, one of the most popular NPCs, is missing.

Mancake could previously be found at the Butter Barn, where he was stationed in Chapter 3 Season 1. In Chapter 3 Season 2, he relocated to Rocky Reels and was hiding from the IO guards who had taken over the area.

Mancake's usual location (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Now, Mancake is gone without even leaving a clue. Players who visit Rocky Reels will not be able to purchase items, like the Legendary Stinger SMG, from him.

Mancake vanishes without a trace, other Fortnite NPCs might offer a clue

The biggest reason as to why Fortnite's Mancake might have left his post is because of the ongoing war. Recently, The Seven began attempting to take back IO-controlled locations.

They began in the Daily Bugle and the conflict was waged on for several days. Eventually, they drove the IO out and moved on to Condo Canyon.

Most recently, they defeated the IO in Coney Crossroads and have moved down to Rocky Reels to try and do the same thing before the ultimate conflict at the end of the season. The war will wage on as The Seven try to deplete the IO forces and tip the scales back to their favor.

In other locations where the war found itself, the NPC left, too. Lil' Whip was hiding in Coney Crossroads before the war and was AWOL during it. After it was finished, he was back in his normal location and able to sell products as usual.

The same thing happened to Bao Bros., who was hiding in Condo Canyon. Now that the war has left, he's back to normal. The same can be expected of Mancake, who should return on May 3 when the war moves on.

For now, players who were unable to get him logged into their character collection book will have to wait. The good news is that he's not gone forever and will more than likely return.

It's also possible that he'll return to the Butter Barn nearby where he spent a lot of his time. Gamers will find out as soon as the next Fortnite update changes the war location.

