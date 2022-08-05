Fortnite's Daily Bugle may become a Dragon Ball POI soon

The Daily Bugle has been in Fortnite since Chapter 3 began, and the POI was part of the crossover, which featured Spider-Man and others in Season 1. The location became a hot-drop paradise for aggressive players in the early days. It was one of a kind, with ziplines spanning the entire area and easy verticality.

Now, in Chapter 3 Season 3, the POI is about to go through changes thanks to the Reality Tree. Based on the timeline, the POI will turn into The Daily Bloomgle by August 16. Despite the other POI's shifting appearances, it's unclear if this one will follow suit. Given the complexity of the design, it may not be feasible to do so.

BittaWitta @BittaWitta @FortniteGame if you have a moment with your very busy schedule, could you possibly change the daily bugle? There truly isn’t a good reason why it still exists. At the very least drop a reality tree on it, please? Can anyone hear me? @FortniteGame if you have a moment with your very busy schedule, could you possibly change the daily bugle? There truly isn’t a good reason why it still exists. At the very least drop a reality tree on it, please? Can anyone hear me? https://t.co/iFCLsh5L3f

On that note, as suggested by Fortnite content creator Creeperbrine102, the Daily Bugle may be removed entirely in favor of a Dragon Ball POI. With the upcoming collaboration just beyond the horizon, it's tough to deny this speculation. Having said that, there are a few things to take into consideration.

Dragon Ball POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

HYPEX @HYPEX Reminder that The Daily Bugle is set to be replaced next update on August 16th with "The Daily Bloomgle". Hopefully Neo Tilted is a part of the POIs rotations, or maybe a Dragon Ball POI as @Creeperbrine102 suggested! Reminder that The Daily Bugle is set to be replaced next update on August 16th with "The Daily Bloomgle". Hopefully Neo Tilted is a part of the POIs rotations, or maybe a Dragon Ball POI as @Creeperbrine102 suggested! https://t.co/9CDMNK9aBh

For the time being, there's no proof that The Daily Bugle will turn into a Dragon Ball POI for the collaboration. However, given that it's been in-game for so long, the developers may decide to overhaul the structure. Since it was part of the original Spider-Man crossover, still having it in-game makes no sense.

Nevertheless, with Marvel still featuring in Fortnite in the form of the latest Crew skin and comics, some speculate that the POI will stay for a while longer. Such being the case, the Dragon Ball POI may be limited to just the Creative Mode.

Franxbz 🐾 @franxbz



Surely someone from a creative team has already tipped you off on something 🧐 @HYPEX I doubt they'll change the daily bugle until the end of the Marvel comics. The collaboration with Dragon Ball seems to be in creative and in another poi.Surely someone from a creative team has already tipped you off on something 🧐 @HYPEX I doubt they'll change the daily bugle until the end of the Marvel comics. The collaboration with Dragon Ball seems to be in creative and in another poi.Surely someone from a creative team has already tipped you off on something 🧐

In all probability, the POI for the Dragon Ball crossover will likely be Goku's hometown. It will feature a mountainous region, a few houses, and lush greenery. Since the Naruto crossover featured the Hidden Leaf Village, the same pattern will also be followed here.

However, considering the scale of the collaboration, something more elaborate may be created. Perhaps an iteration of Chow Castle or Central City itself may be done in Creative Mode for the occasion. That said, there's still no word on when the collaboration will begin. This has left fans concerned, and some are of the opinion that something is wrong.

HYPEX @HYPEX The v21.40 Update is not next week so it'll most likely release on August 16th and it should have all the remaining Fortnite x Dragon Ball assets (Cosmetics, Challenges, ect..) The v21.40 Update is not next week so it'll most likely release on August 16th and it should have all the remaining Fortnite x Dragon Ball assets (Cosmetics, Challenges, ect..)

Has the Dragon Ball collaboration for Fortnite Chapter 3 been delayed?

Well, truth be told, it would be wrong to use the word "delayed," as no one is sure when it will occur in the first place. As of now, all the dates are based on speculation and insider information. That being said, the collaboration is definitely going to happen soon.

ListyPhoenix619 @ListyPhoenix619 #DragonBall It looks like Japan has confirmed the Dragon Ball X Fortnite collaboration with this poster, I can see on the bottom left corner that Goku is holding Whis's staff which is most likely the staff will go with Beerus's set. #Fortnite #DragonBall Super It looks like Japan has confirmed the Dragon Ball X Fortnite collaboration with this poster, I can see on the bottom left corner that Goku is holding Whis's staff which is most likely the staff will go with Beerus's set. #Fortnite #DragonBall #DragonBallSuper https://t.co/XQqaSW86tC

A few hours ago, a user managed to find a poster that seemingly confirmed the collaboration. Although it's in Japanese, the assets showcased on it are similar to the leaks that have been made thus far. The poster showcases the exact four characters that are speculated to be added to Fortnite.

It also features an Attack Ball (Glider), Super Saiyan Blue (Style) for Goku/Vegeta, and Frieza's spaceship. As speculated by the community, the collaboration will likely be the largest one yet. On that note, readers should take this information with some optimism as the authenticity of the poster cannot be verified just yet.

