Fortnite's newly added Gyro and Flick Stick controls are broken

As Fortnite progresses day by day, loopers and the community keep noticing various changes to the game. The most recent update in the third week of February could be considered one of the most game-changing additions.

Gyro and Flickstick controls are considered to be some of the most overpowered additions to Fortnite. However, the backlash for this update is massive and pro players are already quitting playing Battle Royale until this has been nerfed.

Fortnite's Gyro and Flick Stick controls have broken the Battle Royale

With the help of JibbSmart, an input specialist and flick stick creator, Epic added new and improved Gyro controls to the game for controller platforms that support it. Alongside this, they also added the Flick Stick controls, which have now changed gameplay for controller players who have access to it.

Gyro controls offer almost no recoil on weapons, making the gun meta of the MK-7 and Stinger SMGs more powerful than ever. Loopers are now resorting to controllers to master the aim mechanics of the game.

Along with Gyro settings, a new feature of Flick Stick was added that redefined the X&Y axis rotation of players. With a single flick of the right joystick, players can rotate 90 degrees and a double flick can make the player turn around 180 degrees.

A recent video surfaced where it was noted that on PC, the Flick Stick option could be enabled on Keyboard and Mouse due to a bug (which has now been fixed).

Loopers who have been playing the game and nearly mastered the build and edits are now being overpowered by controller players. Firing a gun belonging to the spray meta with no recoil and editing/building at faster speeds are some of the advantages that the controller community currently enjoys.

The latest update receives mixed reactions from the community

1) PlayStation players

PlayStation controller players have a major advantage from the current controller updates. The majority of players have changed their normal mechanics and switched to Gyro. They are also using the new Flick Stick option to enable the player to make a quick 180 degree turn, giving them a major gameplay advantage. Using the new PS5's DualSense Controllers, players have more power than ever since this recent update.

2) Xbox players

Players playing on different controllers (other than DualShock or DualSense controllers) have faced great disappointment. The latest update wasn't added to Xbox controllers and the Xbox community did not respond favorably.

3) PC players

twitch patton_08 @TeddyBearrb26 The new gyro update for control we players on FortNite might be broken because it would be like playing on PC! The new gyro update for control we players on FortNite might be broken because it would be like playing on PC!😶

PC players, including various pros in the community, are unhappy as Fortnite has added another broken feature for controller players (apart from the current Aim Assist). A bunch of PC players have even switched to Gyro controls on their controller as it can provide them with an advantage similar to the one offered by the aimbot.

