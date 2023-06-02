Fortnite's official Twitter account hacked to promote cryptocurrency

In a strange turn of events, Fortnite's official Twitter account was hacked a few hours ago. While it's still unclear who was responsible for the hack, once carried out, a post promoting $FNITE TOKEN was posted on FNCompetitive's timeline. Since Epic Games has stated time and again that cryptocurrency is not part of the game's ecosystem, seeing this on an official account raised a few eyebrows.

Nevertheless, some users bought into the presale as the post promoting it was posted on an official account. It's unclear if refunds will be given, but looking at past lessons, the answer is definitely no. Thankfully, control of the account was regained after a few hours, but by then, the post had been viewed by thousands if not millions of players. Here's what Epic Games had to say about the situation:

"We removed a tweet falsely promoting an ETH account from FNCompetitive. Fortnite is not involved in the sale of any cryptocurrencies and posting access is currently disabled on the account while we investigate."

By the looks of it, Epic Games is still not sure how the account was compromised, but they are investigating the matter at hand. While this, by no means, has been the first false association with cryptocurrencies and Fortnite, this is the first time that an official account has been hacked. Given that the account in question is followed by 1,900,000 users, securing it will be of the utmost importance.

Fortnite community will turn a blind eye if the Shotgun Striker "Siphon" Reality Augment is brought back

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st… iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



The Fortnite Competitive twitter account (



Image VIA For todays bit of random news:The Fortnite Competitive twitter account ( @FNCompetitive ) was temporarily compromised and was trying to scam peopleImage VIA @_LoanDot For todays bit of random news:The Fortnite Competitive twitter account (@FNCompetitive) was temporarily compromised and was trying to scam peopleImage VIA @_LoanDot https://t.co/RRV0Ar70oP TL;DR - Fortnite Competitive twitter made crypto scam tweet, tweet taken down, Fortnite acknowledge tweet happened TL;DR - Fortnite Competitive twitter made crypto scam tweet, tweet taken down, Fortnite acknowledge tweet happenedtwitter.com/iFireMonkey/st…

If seeing cryptocurrency being promoted on an official Fortnite account on Twitter seems strange, in a stranger twist of events, the community is willing to overlook this incident. In exchange, they want the Shotgun Striker "Siphon" Reality Augment to be added back to the game.

While this is not the best Reality Augment on the market, it did have a lot of practical use. When using a shotgun in combat, every hit that inflicted damage upon an opponent would siphon hit-points or shield-points to the player using the weapon. If done correctly, in theory, a player could potentially take down an entire team without ever having to stop and replenish hit/shield-points. Here's what a few fans have to say:

Kaur @kauuurlol @HYPEX THIS IS WHAT FORTNITE GETS FOR NOT ADDING SIPHON @HYPEX THIS IS WHAT FORTNITE GETS FOR NOT ADDING SIPHON

Considering that Epic Games recently reinstated the Trios mode in-game, this means that they are actively listening to what the community has to say. That being said, they may just reintroduce the Shotgun Striker Reality Augment for a few days or rework it and add it back in Chapter 4 Season 3. Given that Raptors will feature as rideable mounts, using shotguns on the move will become a norm.

With a new Mythic Shotgun being rumored to be added to the loot pool next season, the Shotgun Striker Reality Augment may really come in clutch. Hopefully, it's not too overpowered like the Primal Shotgun from Chapter 2 Season 6.

Poll : 0 votes