Why gamers think GTA 6 will feature cryptocurrency

There are plenty of rumors floating online about GTA 6 featuring cryptocurrency. However, there is no confirmation that this game will include it. That hasn't stopped gamers from thinking similar gameplay mechanics like a "play-to-earn" system could be in place. This article will cover much of the latest news and rumors on this topic, some of which include old details that have become viral again.

When this article was written, GTA 6 hadn't even been formally revealed by Rockstar Games. Thus, gamers should know that much of the ongoing cryptocurrency discussions largely stem from rumor mills and speculation pieces.

GTA 6 cryptocurrency rumors

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions.



The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies. If GTA 6 incorporates this right, it's huge for crypto. I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions. The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies. If GTA 6 incorporates this right, it's huge for crypto.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Just so there's no confusion, I mean in-game payments of bitcoin.



These payments will come from the more higher up characters that needs to transfer high amounts of "untraceable cash and fast". Just so there's no confusion, I mean in-game payments of bitcoin. These payments will come from the more higher up characters that needs to transfer high amounts of "untraceable cash and fast".

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Just so there's even less confusion - I'm not joking. This is what I heard from a someone that I trust and it will likely not be called "Bitcoin" per say - But it will be a cryptocurrnecy.



That being said - Always take info like this with a bit of salt :) Just so there's even less confusion - I'm not joking. This is what I heard from a someone that I trust and it will likely not be called "Bitcoin" per say - But it will be a cryptocurrnecy. That being said - Always take info like this with a bit of salt :)

On June 3, 2021, insider Tom Henderson reported that he heard some information regarding GTA 6, including cryptocurrency as an in-game reward. Some missions would give you something similar to Bitcoin (but with a different name) instead of direct cash.

Henderson also states that a stock market for cryptocurrency could show up. The default stock market was already a significant feature in Grand Theft Auto V, so seeing it return in the next game wouldn't be unreasonable.

Note: It is worth mentioning that Tom Henderson's information states that the crypto a player could receive would replace the standard in-game money they would typically get by completing a mission. There was no indication that a player would get real-life money.

Play-to-earn rumors

Mat @MatDefies BREAKING: GTA 6 will be Play to Earn! 🤯 BREAKING: GTA 6 will be Play to Earn! 🤯 https://t.co/ZwQZdXhaVd

The above Tweet went viral recently, having been seen over one million times based on Twitter's public metrics. It merely shows a screenshot of a site stating:

"GTA 6 says the money you make in game will transfer to real life"

However, there is no indication of such a thing happening. Play-to-earn games exist, yet there is no credible proof that GTA 6 will be one of those titles. The source tied to this rumor (Forbes India) only states that the upcoming game is:

"...likely to integrate blockchain technology to implement its crypto-based reward system."

No credible leaks about the next Grand Theft Auto title using blockchain technology exist. None of the September 18, 2022, videos showed such a feature. Still, many gamers have been parroting this sentiment since it's gone viral. The source is unsubstantiated in this regard.

The next Grand Theft Auto game could have in-game cryptocurrency, but that doesn't guarantee it will be play-to-earn and transfer to real-life money.

Conclusion

This is what one of the stock markets in Grand Theft Auto V looked like (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next Grand Theft Auto game potentially featuring cryptocurrency and being play-to-earn are two completely different rumors. Gamers shouldn't get their hopes up in case one, or both are false. It's currently impossible to verify the legitimacy of these rumors. Rockstar Games is unlikely to confirm them any time soon, either.

That's it for the current knowledge regarding GTA 6's potential new currencies and any real-life money tied to it. Gamers will eventually find out if this was just a hoax once the game finally comes out (or if Rockstar Games happens to announce these key features ahead of time).

