Why gamers should expect GTA 6 to feature microtransactions

If GTA 6 is anything like Rockstar Games' most recent titles, microtransactions will exist in its multiplayer portion. For reference, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online both have an in-game currency that a player can get by spending real-life cash. The former title, in particular, is an extremely successful game that continues to make Rockstar a ton of money, even though it debuted nearly a decade ago.

Rockstar Games — on a fundamental level — is a business, so gamers shouldn't be surprised when the inevitable GTA 6 Online pops up and includes something similar to Grand Theft Auto's Shark Cards. Do note that the next installment's single-player game isn't expected to have an emphasis on microtransactions since it could cost $70 at launch.

Why GTA 6 will likely include microtransactions

GTA 6 will likely have microtransactions because of how successful Grand Theft Auto Online is. Take-Two Interactive always references the latter game as one of the main moneymakers in its earnings calls. The Q4 2023 one includes passages such as:

"Our results reflected better-than-expected results from Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Zynga's mobile portfolio."

Recurrent consumer spending was also reported to have increased 115% above Take-Two Interactive's outlook, with Zynga and Grand Theft Auto Online being mentioned as the main contributors in that department.

Here is an example of Take-Two Interactive referencing the latter as one of the main factors that helped generate its revenue:

"The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue were NBA® 2K23 and NBA 2K22; Grand Theft Auto® Online and Grand Theft Auto V..."

Grand Theft Auto Online is free for players who own Grand Theft Auto V and was also free as a single entity for the first three months of the PS5 port's launch. There are two main microtransactions in this game:

Shark Cards GTA+

It would be likely that GTA 6 Online would keep these features to encourage consumer spending.

GTA 6 microtransaction expectations

By now, readers should have a general idea of how lucrative microtransactions are in Grand Theft Auto Online. From a business perspective, it would only make sense that Rockstar Games would include them in GTA 6 Online once this title is released.

On a related note, Grand Theft Auto Online's popularity would only serve as more of a reason for this game to have a multiplayer mode, influencing the likelihood of real-money transactions.

Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed anything about the highly anticipated GTA 6. Not even its full name has been revealed yet, so gamers may have to wait a while to find out about its online multiplayer mode and the inevitable debut of possible microtransactions.

Based on past precedence and basic business logic, players should expect the next Grand Theft Auto multiplayer game to feature a way to spend real-life money for in-game items.

