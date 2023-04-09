Fortnite's Performance Mode hampering gameplay in Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite's Performance Mode is a life-saver in many ways. It allows players who are on low-end devices to run the game better and maintain a smooth framerate. Although this doesn't always pan out as intended, it has helped players over the years enjoy the game nonetheless.

However, in Chapter 4 Season 2, players seem to be running into issues in the Performance Mode. According to those who are familiar with this in-game setting or use it regularly, certain features don't work as required. While it doesn't make the game unplayable, it does make it harder to enjoy the game.

Fortnite's Performance Mode makes it impossible to spot marked Chests/opponents in-game

The Performance Mode is supposed to allow players on low-end devices to enjoy the game, but apparently that's not the case. While the game is playable, it makes the experience rather difficult on certain fronts. The most pressing issue at the moment is the inability to see marked Chests/opponents in-game.

Usually, when a Capture Point has been claimed, or the Scout Specialist NPC scans the area, Chests/opponents are highlighted. This allows players to loot faster or focus their attention on the enemy target. However, when playing in performance mode, this is not the case.

The visualization in different modes is evident (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

Rather than Chests/opponents being vividly and boldly highlighted in yellow and red respectively, they appear as tiny white dots and red markers respectively. It goes without saying that due to this poor visibility, players using Fortnite's Performance Mode will not be able to make use of this visual information.

This will give those playing the game in the normal mode an edge in the truest of sense. On that note, a statutory warning has been provided on official forums stating that a player's experience in Fortnite is dependent on what type of hardware they are using.

Since the game is currently running on Unreal Engine 5.1, it can be assumed that low-end devices cannot run the game in Performance Mode. However, this does not solve the issue or justify the problems that are currently occurring.

When will Epic Games fix Fortnite's Performance Mode?

r/FortNiteBR bot @rFortniteBot ITSTHEGUYFROMFN: Fortnite Has Removed "Hurdling Disabled" from There Upcoming Bug Fixes. Does this mean its not returning? ift.tt/XpJ9xn2 ITSTHEGUYFROMFN: Fortnite Has Removed "Hurdling Disabled" from There Upcoming Bug Fixes. Does this mean its not returning? ift.tt/XpJ9xn2

With a lot of players relying on the Performance Mode to play the game, having this issue persist is not good for morale. That said, there's no official timeline in place for Epic Games to sanction a fix.

In fact, according to those affected by this problem, the developers were aware of the issue and had listed it on their official Trello Board. However, it was recently removed alongside the Hurdling Disabled issue. It's unclear why this was done considering that a fix has not yet been employed, but it does raise some concerns.

That being said, since this problem is very technical in nature, a fix may not be deployed this season. Nevertheless, with Fortnite update v24.20 scheduled to arrive on April 11, 2023, a hotfix may be deployed to lessen the impact of the problem.

Poll : 0 votes