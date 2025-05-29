Fortnite Save The World v35.20 patch notes revealed

The Fortnite Save The World v35.20 patch notes have been revealed, and it has been a hot minute since we got QOL updates and other improvements. There's no new content being added, but a very important feature has been revamped. This is what the developers had to say:

"It's happening! We're thrilled to announce that the revamped Squad Comms Wheel has arrived in Save the World. We've rebuilt the comms system to bring it in line with the current Battle Royale design and improve overall player communication as a result."

That being said, it is time to dive into the Fortnite Save The World v35.20 patch notes and see the changes that have been made.

Fortnite Save The World v35.20 patch notes

Fortnite Save The World v35.20 patch notes shed light on updates and improvements

Lock and load, Loopers! (Image via Epic Games)

As mentioned, the Squad Comms Wheel has been updated. It has been rebuilt and brought up to speed with the current Battle Royale design. The aim is to improve overall player communication. Each command will now automatically:

Ping a location in the world or the player sending the message.

Display a clear icon above the sender's head.

Send a message directly to the Text Chat.

The list of available commands is:

Ready

Defend Here

Help

Follow Me

Loot Area

Attack

Thank You

Hold On

Instead of having to scream into the microphone to communicate, you can now use the Squad Comms Wheel. This will also allow you to stay off comms if you're not the talking type.

Fortnite Save The World v35.20 patch notes showcase numerous bug fixes

Fortnite Save The World v35.20 patch addresses numerous bugs (Image via Epic Games)

As always, the developers have implemented a few bug fixes. The fixes won't radically change the game, but will make gameplay better across the board. Here is the list of bugs fixed:

Progressing certain Quests’ objectives no longer causes crashes on PC.

Defenders can again use the Dragon's Claw and Dragon’s Breath weapons.

Fixed an issue that allowed Buildasaurus Rex to be completed prematurely.

Corrected the ability keybind layout for the Combat/Builder Pro controller configuration.

Removed the duplicate HUD when entering R.O.S.I.E. for the second time.

The ammo tracker HUD near the crosshairs now correctly tracks the remaining ammo on R.O.S.I.E.

Starting a Mission after viewing the 'Llamas' tab no longer triggers the unintended Llama sound effect.

Updated the 'Walk the Plank' Yarrr! Quest text to reflect the correct biome.

The Nyan Claws Pickaxe now uses the intended dual-wield swing animation.

Fixed an issue that caused Gadget preview videos to freeze after 5-10 seconds of playing on PS4 and PS5.

That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Save The World v35.20 patch notes. If you're interested, you can check out the Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 29, 2025, v35.20 update) early patch notes here.

