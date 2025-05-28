Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 29, 2025, v34.20 update) early patch notes: Star Destroyer Bombardment and live event build-up

As per the Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 29, 2025, v34.20 update) early patch notes, it has been confirmed that the last update for the season will introduce a Star Destroyer. This menacing Imperial warship will stay in low orbit over the island and monitor activities from above.

Based on official information provided by Epic Games, we also have information about the end-of-season live event. The build-up will likely occur starting May 29, 2025. That said, let's get into the Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 29, 2025, v34.20 update) early patch notes.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 29, 2025, v34.20 update) early patch notes

Before we dive into the upcoming content, note that this is the last update of this season. Based on the update dates, we could see a hot-patch/hot-fix deployed before the live event, but that just bout wraps up new content for the ongoing season. With that out of the way, here's what we can expect to see added on May 29, 2025.

Star Destroyer Bombardment

*Pew-Pew Intensifies* (Image via Epic Games)

It's no secret that the Galactic Empire has brought everything it has to this reality. This includes AI Darth Vader, Darth Jar Jar, and other characters, some of which can be obtained via the Fortnite Galactic Battle Pass and others via the Item Shop.

But coming back to the topic at hand, starting May 29, 2025, after the update v34.20 goes live, players will be able to use the Star Destroyer’s Turbolaser. It will be accessible via the Rift Gate, which will close after a player has passed through it. They will then be transported to the capital ship alongside any tramontane, and you will be able to rain down destruction from above.

Those on the ground below will be able to see the Star Destroyer slowly strafing in a straight path overhead. Its cannons will instantly destroy structures and deal significant damage to anyone struck by a direct hit. When it reaches the end of its path, its pilots will be ejected and rifted back to the battlefield.

End-Of-Season Live Event

What is Fishstick doing? (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has released information about the upcoming live event that will take place on June 7, 2025, at 2 PM ET. This will mark the end of the current season and usher in the next phase of the storyline, which is slated to be related to superheroes, according to leaks.

That being said, the Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 29, 2025, v34.20 update) early patch notes don't disclose information about the live event itself. Players will have to experience that first-hand on the given date and time.

That is everything you need to know about the Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 29, 2025, v34.20 update) early patch notes. The downtime should be announced in a few hours.

