Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event: Time, how to participate, and rewards

Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event will be live soon, and you'll stand a chance to earn some amazing freebies. Much like the recent Spring Raid Event, you could even walk away with an Outfit. It will also give you a chance to play with friends and create bonds that could last a lifetime.
Before we dive into the details, you should note that this is not related to the Fortnite Galactic Battle Pass. You do not need it to partake in this event or to receive any of the rewards associated with it. With that out of the way, it is time to dive into the details.
Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event
Start time and date of the Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event
The Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event raid starts May 23, 2025, at 9 AM ET and ends June 7, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET. It lasts for a little over two weeks, giving you ample time to team up with your friends or make new acquaintances and jump into the fray with them.
How to participate in the Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event
All you need to do to participate is team up with friends and earn XP to complete Quests. This will have to be undertaken in Epic Games and creator-made experiences. This includes everything from Battle Royale to Festival.
New Quests will be added every day until May 31, 2025. Once the last Quest has been added, you will have until June 7, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET to complete them, which is a few hours before Fortnite Galactic ends.
Rewards to be earned in the Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event
There are a total of nine rewards that you will be able to earn during the Party Up Celestial Strike Event. You will unlock one new reward for each Quest you complete.
Here is the list of rewards in the order in which they will be unlocked:
- “Alien Boy” Jam Track by Oliver Tree
- Victory Plume Spray
- Opaline Slashers Pickaxe
- Confident Iridia Spray
- Peacock's Dream Wrap
- Opaline Scabbard Back Bling
- High Five! Emoticon
- Origami Battalion Emote
- Iridia Vayne Outfit
If by chance you miss out on earning these freebies, you could be in luck as they may be sold in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date.
