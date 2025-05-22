Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event: Time, how to participate, and rewards

Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event will be live soon, and you'll stand a chance to earn some amazing freebies. Much like the recent Spring Raid Event, you could even walk away with an Outfit. It will also give you a chance to play with friends and create bonds that could last a lifetime.

Ad

Before we dive into the details, you should note that this is not related to the Fortnite Galactic Battle Pass. You do not need it to partake in this event or to receive any of the rewards associated with it. With that out of the way, it is time to dive into the details.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Start time and date of the Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event

Iridia Vayne (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event raid starts May 23, 2025, at 9 AM ET and ends June 7, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET. It lasts for a little over two weeks, giving you ample time to team up with your friends or make new acquaintances and jump into the fray with them.

Ad

How to participate in the Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event

Cosmetics associated with Iridia Vayne (Image via Epic Games)

All you need to do to participate is team up with friends and earn XP to complete Quests. This will have to be undertaken in Epic Games and creator-made experiences. This includes everything from Battle Royale to Festival.

Ad

New Quests will be added every day until May 31, 2025. Once the last Quest has been added, you will have until June 7, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET to complete them, which is a few hours before Fortnite Galactic ends.

Rewards to be earned in the Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event

Emotes associated with Iridia Vayne (Image via Epic Games)

There are a total of nine rewards that you will be able to earn during the Party Up Celestial Strike Event. You will unlock one new reward for each Quest you complete.

Ad

Here is the list of rewards in the order in which they will be unlocked:

If by chance you miss out on earning these freebies, you could be in luck as they may be sold in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More