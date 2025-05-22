Is there a Fortnite downtime today (May 22, 2025)?

You might be wondering if there will be a Fortnite downtime today (May 22, 2025). With Epic Games adding new content to the game, most of which will revolve around the Mandalorian faction, an update must be pushed. As such, some players may expect the server to be taken offline for a short duration. However, that is not the case today.

Epic Games always notifies players before taking servers offline for updates. Since there has been no such announcement this time and everything is running smoothly as of 11:00 AM IST, it's safe to say there won't be a Fortnite downtime today (May 22, 2025).

Why is there no Fortnite downtime today (May 22, 2025)?

You might be wondering why there's no Fortnite downtime today (May 22, 2025) despite there being an update lined up. Well, it has to do with how Epic Games uploads files to the server. At times, content is uploaded but not used until the given date and time. For this reason, the developer doesn't need to initiate a downtime or perform a scheduled maintenance.

Instead, at a time of Epic Games' choosing, files that have been uploaded prior are pushed in-game via a live hotfix. This activates the content without having the servers taken offline and allows players to continue playing unhindered.

What new content is coming out today (May 22, 2025)?

As per the official information shared by Epic Games, we will get a lot of Mandalorian-based content once the hotfix is live. There will be weapons, jetpacks, Mandalorian NPCs, and a new Outfit that players will be able to purchase from the Fortnite Item Shop.

A few creators were given early access to Fortnite Galactic Battle, and from what has been observed, there are over 1,000 customization options for players to choose from. You will be able to style your Mandalorian as you see fit.

If you want to know more, you can check out the Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 22, 2025, update) early patch notes.

That is about everything you need to know about whether there will be a Fortnite downtime today (May 22, 2025). Without the need to update the game, you won't have to download anything. Simply log in to the game, and when the new content goes live, you can experience it firsthand.

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More