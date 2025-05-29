Fortnite Dance With Sabrina event countdown: What time will it begin?

The Fortnite Dance With Sabrina event will kick off at 3:00 PM Eastern Time on May 30, 2025. It will mark the beginning of the end of Fortnite Festival Season 8, which will wrap up on June 16, 2025, at 11:59 PM Eastern Time. Suffice it to say, you will have a lot of chances and time to attend the Dance With Sabrina event, either by yourself or with friends.
While we do not know who the next featured artist will be for Fortnite Festival Season 8, this one has been exciting, to say the least. I'm sure whoever it is that takes the spotlight next will be just as amazing.
With that in mind, here is more on the Fortnite Dance With Sabrina event.
Fortnite Dance With Sabrina event time and date: All major time zones
While we don't know the exact content of the Fortnite Dance With Sabrina event, we do know when it will start and end. You will have close to three weeks to attend it and experience things first-hand before Epic Games removes it.
May 30, 2025
If you reside in the United States of America and Europe, you will be able to experience the Dance With Sabrina event on May 30, 2025, ranging from midday to late night, depending on your time zone. Here are the timings:
- 12:00 PM Pacific Time (PT)
- 2:30 PM Central Time (CT)
- 3:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)
- 4:00 PM Atlantic Standard Time (ADT)
- 7:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
- 8:00 PM Middle European Time (MET)
- 9:00 PM Eastern European Time (EET)
May 31, 2025
If you reside in Asia or Australia, you will only be able to attend the event early morning. Here are the timings:
- 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)
- 3:00 AM Singapore Time (SGT)
- 4:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST)
- 5:00 AM Australia Eastern Time (AET)
- 8:00 AM Samoa Standard Time (SST)
The Dance With Sabrina event is replayable at your convenience. You do not have to attend it as the experience becomes available. You can replay it as many times as you like.
Here's when the Fortnite Dance With Sabrina event ends for all major time zones:
June 16, 2025
- 8:59 PM Pacific Time (PT)
- 10:59 PM Central Time (CT)
- 11:59 PM Eastern Time (ET)
June 17, 2025
- 12:59 AM Atlantic Standard Time (ADT)
- 3:59 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
- 4:59 AM Middle European Time (MET)
- 5:59 AM Eastern European Time (EET)
- 9:29 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)
- 11:59 AM Singapore Time (SGT)
- 12:59 PM Japan Standard Time (JST)
- 1:59 PM Australia Eastern Time (AET)
- 4:59 PM Samoa Standard Time (SST)
How to attend the Fortnite Dance With Sabrina event
Unlike a traditional live event, you can attend "Dance With Sabrina" from the Discover Tab. Click on the experience, and you will be whisked away to the concert.
Be sure to dress for the occasion using cosmetics from the Fortnite Festival Pass or perhaps embrace the Force and use Outfits from the Fortnite Galactic Pass; the choice is yours, just remember to have fun.
