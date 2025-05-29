Fortnite downtime today (May 29, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (May 29, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the downtime starts. The servers will be live again by 5:30 am ET. This downtime will usher in the second and last major update (v35.20) for Fortnite Galactic Battle.

In terms of content, Epic Games has confirmed that players will be able to take control of an Imperial Star Destroyer and rain down destruction on the island using the Turbolaser. There are also rumors that the Sith are going to be reinforced by a powerful character.

Here is some information about the Fortnite downtime today (May 29, 2025).

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (May 29, 2025)?

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (May 29, 2025) will last approximately one and a half hours (90 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4 am ET and will be back online by 5:30 am ET, as stated by the developer. When servers are back online, an update will be provided via social channels.

Note: The downtime could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Content changes for Fortnite update v35.20

With this being the last update this season, there isn't much coming in terms of new content. The main focus is the ability to control a Star Destroyer and create hype for the upcoming Fortnite end-of-season live event. The loot poot should remain unchanged, but we could see new cosmetics being added to the Fortnite Item Shop.

There is talk of Sith Rey being introduced soon. This Dark variant of Rey is bound to stir up some controversy among fans, given that the character rejected the Sith despite Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious being her grandfather. It'll be interesting to see if she becomes canon to future Fortnite Star Wars collaborations.

That's about everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today (May 29, 2025). If you're in-game, especially Battle Royale/Zero Build, you may want to wrap up your session before servers are taken offline or risk losing out on progression.

If you want to know more about upcoming content, you can check out the Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 29, 2025, v35.20 update) early patch notes.

