Fortnite Sith Rey bundle leaked: Expected price and items

A Fortnite Sith Rey bundle is reportedly on its way, based on the latest leaks datamined by legacy leakers @SpushFNBR and @Hypex. With the overarching Star Wars theme coming to and, Epic Games is offering players an array of cosmetics before Galactic Battle wraps up. Now, it seems that a Sith version of Force genius Rey could be coming to the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Sith Rey bundle leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks by @SpushFNBR and should be taken with a generous pinch of salt.

Fortnite Sith Rey bundle leaked release date

According to Fortnite leaks and data mined by legacy leakers such as @SpushFNBR and @Hypex, the Fortnite Sith Rey bundle could be making its way to the game on Friday, May 30, 2025, for the US and Saturday, May 31, 2025, for the EU.

With the Star Wars celebration drawing to a close, the Sith variant of the popular character from the franchise could be coming at the perfect time.

Epic Games has partnered with the expansive Star Wars universe throughout the season of Galactic Battle, offering players an array of outfits and associated cosmetics based on popular characters and items. So it could come as no surprise if Rey joins the ever-expanding list of collaborations in Fortnite.

Fortnite Sith Rey bundle expected price and items

According to leaks and data mined by the leakers, an array of cosmetics based on the Sith Rey from the Star Wars franchise could make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. While the full bundle is expected to cost 2000 V-Bucks, players should be able to purchase items individually as well.

Here are all the items that players can expect as part of the Fortnite Sith Rey bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop:

Apprentice Rey Outfit: 1500 V-Bucks

Sacred Jedi Text Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks

Ochi's blade Pickaxe: 500 V-Bucks

Rey's speeder Glider: 800 V-Bucks

Jakku Barter Emote: 300 V-Bucks

The last Jedi Wrap: 500 V-Bucks

Apart from the items in the bundle, players can also purchase a Lil' SandCrawler Emote for 500 V-Bucks, which will not be included in the bundle. Additional information suggests that decryption for the cosmetics will begin in 24 hours, making them available soon.

As with any other in-game bundle, players should have the option to purchase these cosmetics based on Sith Rey individually instead of the full set. However, the developers have not made an official announcement regarding the collaboration, so players will have to wait for a teaser or update from the developers.

