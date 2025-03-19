Fortnite leak suggests Clix's Back Bling could become a real keyboard

The latest Fortnite leak by a legacy leaker and data miner suggests a real-life keyboard based on Clix's Back Bling could be making its way to the game. Clix is one of the most popular Fortnite streamers, with millions of followers across social media platforms. With the recent release of his icon series skin, a line of merchandise could come as no surprise.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest Fortnite leak on Clix's Back Bling potentially becoming a real keyboard.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leak hints at the arrival of a real keyboard based on Clix's Back Bling in the game

The latest Fortnite leak by @iFireMonkey suggests a keyboard based on the streamer's Back Bling is in the works. With a focus on Fortnite, Clix has amassed a large fan following due to his unique gameplay and commentary.

Clix's stream had briefly displayed a short video where hawk-eyed fans spotted a video render of a themed keyboard that resembles the Back Bling in the game. The signature white color with RGB undertones is complemented by the Clix logo and emoticons on the keycaps.

Collaborations with tech companies to release themed merchandise have become a recent trend, with big names such as PewdiePie and MKBHD releasing a line of themed accessories and peripherals. So, it could come as no surprise that the five-time Fortnite Cup qualifier could be getting his own line of items.

However, neither Clix nor Epic Games have officially announced the keyboard. Players and fans of the streamer will have to await official confirmation to see if this Fortnite leak holds true. The game is known to collaborate with a host of major brands, even releasing a Fortnite-themed controller for Sony. So a themed keyboard could be on its way.

