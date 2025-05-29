Fortnite Galactic update (v35.20) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Galactic update (v35.20) downtime and release countdown are one and a half hours (90 minutes) apart. The Fortnite downtime today (May 29, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am Eastern Time, while the servers are set to go live at 5:30 am Eastern Time.
In terms of new content, based on the early patch notes for Fortnite update (v35.20), you will be able to take control of an Imperial Star Destroyer and rain down destruction on those below. There is also talk of a new Sith joining the fray, but she won't be playing a part in the storyline for now.
This article provides a countdown to the Fortnite downtime and details regarding when the servers will come online again for update v35.20.
Note: The information here has been obtained from Epic Games but is subject to change at their discretion.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
Fortnite Galactic update (v35.20) downtime countdown time for all major time zones
The United States of America and Europe
The Fortnite Galactic update (v35.20) will kick off early morning for most parts of the United States of America and later in the day for Europe. Here are the timings:
- 1:00 am Pacific Time (PT)
- 3:00 am Central Time (CT)
- 4:00 am Eastern Time (ET)
- 8:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
- 9:00 am Middle European Time (MET)
- 10:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)
Asia and Australia
The Fortnite Galactic update (v35.20) downtime will start late afternoon for regions in Asia. As for those in Japan and Australia, servers will only go down for maintenance early evening. Here are the timings:
- 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
- 4:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
- 5:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)
- 6:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
- 9:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)
Fortnite Galactic update (v35.20) release countdown time for all major time zones
The United States of America and Europe
When downtime ends for the Fortnite Galactic update (v35.20), the servers will go live at wee hours of the morning in most parts of America and later in the day for most of Europe. Here are the timings:
- 2:30 am Pacific Time (PT)
- 4:30 am Central Time (CT)
- 5:30 am Eastern Time (ET)
- 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
- 10:30 am Middle European Time (MET)
- 11:30 am Eastern European Time (EET)
Asia and Australia
Downtime for the Fortnite Galactic update will end by late afternoon and early evening in Asia. Those in Japan and Australia will be able to play towards the night. Here are the timings:
- 2:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
- 5:30 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
- 6:30 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
- 10:30 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)
Read more Fortnite articles here:
- Fortnite Party Up Celestial Strike Event: Time, how to participate, and rewards
- Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter Event: Where to watch, timing, and more
- Fortnite Death Star event: How to participate, timing, and more