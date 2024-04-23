Fortnite School Horror: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

With the Unreal Editor for Fortnite constantly evolving, creators can truly push their creativity to the limits and carve experiences that stray away from the game's Battle Royale roots and combat-based gameplay, even serving unique narratives. When it comes to narrative, the School Horror map truly delivers a story-driven and eerie experience.

The School Horror map, created by Fortnite Creator yukinoshin, puts players on a journey through a school at night time, with a mysterious entity chasing after you as you try and escape. This article will break down how you can find the School Horror map, and explore the horror side of the game's Creative ecosystem.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite School Horror map

The lobby for the School Horror map (Image via MBT on YouTube)

UEFN map code

Since Horror maps are generally a popular part of the ecosystem, the School Horror map has attracted a significant player base. So it should be relatively easy to spot among other Creative maps on the Discover menu. However, if you want to skip the hassle of browsing, head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the School Horror map: 8530-7532-2021. Once you've entered the assigned map code, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the School Horror map, and you can now prepare either by yourself or with up to six friends.

How to play

You can collect clues that reveal the entire story and can also help in your escape (Image via MBT on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the School Horror map, you will spawn inside a classroom where you're given some back story into the school. The game mode tells you how the school is a scary place and its teachers keep disappearing. Now, you have found yourself inside the school at night, when it is forbidden to enter the premises, forced to plan your exit.

However, much like the Sound of Fear map, the school has a demonic clown out on the loose, and you have to make sure to not let him know of your presence when trying to make your escape. The creator has thoroughly designed the school featured on the map, so you can truly immerse yourself in this story-driven Fortnite horror experience.

