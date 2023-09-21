Fortnite: Search different kinds of containers

The best way to acquire loot in Fortnite is by searching different kinds of containers. They come in all shapes and sizes with some being more rare than others. Nevertheless, given the sheer volume, they can be found all over the island - inside structures and at times, hidden in nooks and crannies. Players who searches containers soon after landing has the highest chance of survival during the early-game.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 4 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you have to search different kinds of containers. This is a trivial task and should be undertaken organically over the course of the match. Once it has been completed, you will be awarded 15,000 experience points for your efforts.

How to search different kinds of containers in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must do two things: Land at a Named Location that has plenty of loot, and lastly also open a total of four containers.

1) Land at a Named Location that contains plenty of containers

Take care while landing at a hot-drop Named Location (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this challenge is to land at a Named Location that has a lot of loot. However, this can become a double-edged sword as more loot means more players landing in the area. Nevertheless, Named Locations such as Brutal Bastion, Slappy Shores, and the newly added Eclipsed Estate are perfect for the task.

To make the task easier, try to land in the desired Named Location before any other player does. Alternatively, you can also pick a Named Location that is the farthest away from the Battle Bus' route. This will ensure that less players will land at the location.

2) Open different types of containers to complete the challenge

Open four different containers to complete the challenge (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once on the ground, you will have to find four different types of containers. Chests, Ammo Boxes, Heist Bags, Fishing Barrels, Coolers, Large Ammo Box, and even Cash Register are all classified as containers. Search one of each to complete the challenge and get 15,000 experience points.

If you are unable to open four different types of containers in the span of a single match, there's no need to worry. This challenge will be available until the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. You will have enough time to open containers over the course of the season. That said, this challenge will likely get completed organically.

What are the best containers to search in Chapter 4 Season 4?

Try to open Legendary Combat Caches when possible (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

For the most part, Chests and Cooler are the go to containers in-game. While Combat Caches are also amazing, it's not always possible to secure one during a match.

Nevertheless, they contain some powerful and useful loot that will undoubtedly increase the odds of securing a Victory Royale. If possible you must try to secure a Legendary Combat Cache during the mid-game to gain the upperhand in the match.

