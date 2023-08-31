Fortnite: Assist in searching Heist Bags

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is in full swing and Innovator Slone has tasked Nolan Chance to rob Kado Thorne blind. The only problem is that he's an immortal vampire and has the most advanced security system on the island. Nevertheless, there's nothing that a few Heist Bags cannot solve. They contain loot specialized for breaking into Vaults and making it easier to get away from the scene.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 1 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to assist in searching Heist Bags. Given that this new type of Chest spawns in certain locations, finding a few will not be challenging. Upon completion of the task, you will earn 15,000 experience points.

How to assist in searching Heist Bags in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must do two things: Find Heist Bags on the island, and search a total of five.

1) Find Heist Bags

Heist Bags are easy to spot thanks to their color combination (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Finding Heist Bags is easy. They are the newest type of Chest in-game and spawn at certain spots on the island. That said, five of them spawn at Frenzy Fields, which just so happens to be the spawn location of the Nolan Chance NPC. On a side note, those who manage to complete Survivor Quests can unlock more interactable options for him. Another two low-key locations to find Heist Bags are Mega City and Slappy Shores.

Heist Bags can also be found at the newly added Named Locations: Eclipsed Estate, Sanguine Suites, and Relentless Retreat. Since these locations belong to Kado Thorne and contain Vaults, Heist Bags spawn en masse in and around the area.

2) Search Heist Bags to complete the challenge

Interact with Heist Bags to search them (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Searching Heist Bag is similar to interacting with Chests in-game. You need to press the corresponding interaction button on your gaming device to search Heist Bags. Once searched, they will drop loot for you to pick up. Since this challenge is not bound to one match, you are free to open Heist Bags as and when you please to complete the task and receive 15,000 experience points.

Are Heist Bags worth opening in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

It's best to mix-and-match loot from other sources besides Heist Bags (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Are Heist Bags worth opening in Chapter 4 Season 4? Yes, but they cannot be used as the primary source of loot collection. While they do offer a lot of items such as the newly added Rocket Ram, Business Turret, ammo, and utility items, you will need to search regular Chests as well.

Since they provide a lot more loot in general and spawn in greater numbers, they are the staple source of loot. Nevertheless, if you are looking to test your mettle in-game you could always try the "Heist Bags Only" challenge to make gameplay interesting. It will not be easy, but it will be entertaining to say the least.

